Government choosing weapons over public services – Michelle O’Neill

The UK Government is “choosing weapons of war over people and public services”, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

Ms O’Neill said Chancellor Rachel Reeves had adopted a “turbo-charged Tory approach” in her spring statement.

Ms Reeves has confirmed an additional £2.2 billion for the Ministry of Defence in the next financial year and announced further benefits cuts.

Stormont’s Finance Minister John O’Dowd said the Chancellor had put public services to “the bottom of the pile” of priorities.

Ms O’Neill said: “It is astonishing at a time when public services are on their knees; when we have endured 14 years of austerity and cuts; when small business might go to the wall; when winter fuel payments have been cut; when farmers are worried about inheritance tax; money that should be invested in public services is being diverted into weapons of war.

“The British government has made clear that it has no regard for ordinary workers and families or for public services here.

“It has made the wrong choices, focusing on a militarised budget and increasing weapons of war.

“We need to invest in public services, protect those in need, and improve daily life for workers, families and communities.”

Ms O’Neill said the UK Government is “totally failing people” and “using distraction tactics”.

She added: “The direction of travel for this British government is extremely worrying.

“In the face of economic challenges there is a choice to be made. History has shown the dangers of militarisation and the right-wing politics and polices that accompany this. After years of condemning Tory austerity and cuts, this Labour government is now doubling down on austerity with cuts to fund military spending.

“There is nothing in this statement for people in the north.

“It is a statement of British national priorities which is totally indifferent to workers and families here.

“It is obvious that British governments, whether Tory or Labour, have nothing to offer our people.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the Labour Government had “failed to provide a clear vision for economic growth” in the spring statement.

He said: “Rather than admit its mistakes and change course, the Government has chosen to make others pay for its failings.

“It is disgraceful that, instead of taking responsibility, Labour is targeting welfare recipients and pensioners to foot the bill for its ill-conceived policies.”

Mr Wilson welcomed the increase in defence spending.

He said: “The DUP has long advocated for greater investment in defence, given the significant threats facing both the UK and the wider world.

“While this commitment is welcome, what remains lacking is a comprehensive plan to strengthen our defence capabilities.

“Given the current global instability, the Government must make this a top priority.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said the Government cannot balance the books off the backs of the most vulnerable in society.

She said: “Further changes to welfare support announced by the Chancellor today will increase the worry that many people have been living with since these changes were first mooted.

“Those with disabilities and mental health problems are fearful about what the next few years will bring for them and their families as they face cuts to their income at a time when many are already struggling to get by.

“I understand the difficult financial situation facing the UK and the desire of this government to balance the books – but that cannot be done off the backs of those who are already among the worst off in our society.

“At a time when we see obscene wealth concentrated in the hands of so few and while large corporations underpay tax, this feels to so many like a massively poor choice.”

Sinn Fein Finance Minister Mr O’Dowd said the Government was “continuing the austerity agenda” while public services are “crying out for investment”.

He said: “The Chancellor has chosen to wield cuts on benefits harming those most in need.

“We want a welfare system that is fair and supports citizens – these latest punitive measures are not the answer.”

Mr O’Dowd said the Westminster Government had decided to invest in a “renewed arms race”.

He added: “While the Westminster Government today announced £14 million of new funding, this will not meet the many significant pressures on our budgets.

“From next week local businesses will face increased bills following the hike in National Insurance contributions previously imposed by Westminster however, they will be left disappointed again by the lack of investment by the Chancellor.

“The public sector will also incur additional costs for increased national insurance contributions.

“The funding that will be provided for this will fall far short of what is needed.”

Mr O’Dowd said the implications of the welfare cuts for Northern Ireland would require further investigation.

He said the Stormont Executive no longer had the “financial ability” to mitigate against welfare cuts.

He added: “There are challenging decisions for the Executive moving ahead in terms of its budgets.

“It is quite clear we are not going to see the needed uplift of public spending over the next number of years.

“But I do think the Executive, working collectively, can make a difference and will make a difference.”

In relation to defence spending, Mr O’Dowd said: “Arms races lead to wars and wars impact on people. I think that is the wrong direction to go.”