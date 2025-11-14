Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

UK Budget process in ‘complete chaos’, says Scotland’s Finance Secretary

Reports suggest Chancellor Rachel Reeves has scrapped plans to hike income tax.

Craig Paton
Friday 14 November 2025 09:48 EST
Shona Robison is pushing for a meeting with the Chancellor ahead of the Budget (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shona Robison is pushing for a meeting with the Chancellor ahead of the Budget (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

The UK Budget process has “descended into complete chaos”, Scotland’s Finance Secretary has said as she pushed for a meeting with the Chancellor.

Shona Robison had made a plea earlier this week to meet Rachel Reeves ahead of the unveiling of her tax and spending plans later this month.

Her comments come after fresh reports the Chancellor has ruled out long-rumoured tax increases, which would have reduced funding available to Scotland.

In a statement on Friday, Ms Robison said: “The UK Budget process has descended into complete chaos.

“This has created a huge level of deeply damaging uncertainty and is exactly why we need urgent engagement with the Chancellor.

“I would reiterate my calls for her to meet me as soon as possible to provide some clarity and allow us to carry out the necessary preparations for our own Budget in just over six weeks’ time.

“The UK Government needs to ensure that Scotland isn’t left yet again as an afterthought in its plans.

“But this chaos shows exactly why we should be taking major decisions like this for ourselves, with the fresh start of independence.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in