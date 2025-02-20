Reeves ‘absolutely committed’ to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Chancellor has said she is “absolutely committed” to spending 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence, as Nato countries come under pressure to increase their spending amid fears the US could reduce its financial backing for European security.

Rachel Reeves said that an increase in spending in line with what Labour promised in its manifesto will be done “in the proper way”.

It comes as the US has been demanding Europe do more to pay and provide for its own security, while initiating talks with Russia that could broker peace in Ukraine.

Speaking to broadcasters at Warner Bros studios near Watford on Thursday, Ms Reeves said: “I am absolutely committed to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence.

“I’m really clear that a strong economy depends on strong defences and our national security being protected, so we will set out that pathway to 2.5% of GDP.

“We will do it in the proper way, but no-one should be in any doubt about my commitment to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence.”

The UK currently spends around 2.3% of GDP on defence, but the Government has committed to setting out a “pathway” to 2.5%.

In a press conference ahead of his inauguration in January, US President Donald Trump called on Nato allies to spend 5% of their GDP on defence.

Last week US and Russian officials met for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to begin talks aimed at brokering a peace deal in Ukraine.

Defence Secretary John Healey reasserted the pledge that Nato countries will “do more”, while on a visit to Norway.

Speaking at a press conference alongside his Norwegian counterpart Tore Sandvik he said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants to “divide Nato”.

He added: “In the last year, the non-US nations of Nato increased defence spending by 20%, so we are stepping up on European security.

“We recognised in the discussions that I chaired earlier this week in Nato that we must do more, and we will.

“That isn’t just about how much you spend. It’s about how you spend it.

“And Nato also needs nations like Norway, like the UK, ready to set new standards of how we work together, we plan together, we deter together and if necessary, we will fight together.”