Starmer says Government record shows ‘mindset’ opposed to tax rises

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Government’s economic record shows a “mindset” opposed to tax rises but declined to explicitly rule out increases in the autumn amid warnings the Chancellor is likely to have to raise revenue.

The Prime Minister said he would not “write future budgets” ahead of time but that the measures in the spring statement reflected a resistance to imposing further tax hikes in order to balance the books.

He also insisted changes announced by Rachel Reeves would help to boost living standards and make people better off despite analysis suggesting 250,000 could be pushed into poverty as a result of welfare cuts.

At a press conference in Paris on Thursday, Sir Keir was asked whether pensioners and the wealthy would be targeted in tax rises at the budget in the event that economic forecasts deteriorate further.

“Obviously I’m not going to write future budgets, every prime minister and every chancellor from every government always takes that position,” he said.

“But if you look at the pattern, if you like, or the intent from both the budget and the spring statement, you’ll see that when it’s come to the decisions we’ve had to make, we have not taken the decision to increase tax.

“And I think that indicates the mindset that we bring to this.”

The Chancellor has also denied there will be further tax rises or spending cuts at the autumn budget in order to balance the books, but stopped short of ruling them out entirely.

An impact assessment of sweeping reforms to the benefits system announced in Ms Reeves’s spring statement on Wednesday warned that 250,000 people – including 50,000 children – could fall into relative poverty as a result.

Some 370,000 people currently on disability benefits would lose on average £4,500 per year in 2029/30 as a result of the changes, the Government’s impact assessment says.

The Chancellor made further cuts to welfare during the statement, aimed at reducing the welfare bill by nearly £5 billion.

But amid warnings about the impact of the cuts, the Chancellor told Sky News: “I am absolutely certain that our reforms, instead of pushing people into poverty, are going to get people into work.

“And we know that if you move from welfare into work, you are much less likely to be in poverty.

“That is our ambition, making people better off, not making people worse off, and also the welfare state will always be there for people who genuinely need it.”

Asked whether the Government was “gaslighting” the public by claiming that people would be £500 better off following the spring statement, Sir Keir said: “Wages are up higher than prices.

“So in terms of what people feel in their pockets, that’s a really important measure.

“And of course, for those on the lowest income, that’s three million people, they will have that hike in the minimum wage.

“So what we’re doing is, in answer to your question, securing our economy, taking the decisions that are necessary.”

He said the Government had “kept good” to Labour’s manifesto promises of not increasing income tax, VAT and national insurance for working people.

This claim is disputed by political opponents, who argue that the hike to employer – rather than employee – national insurance announced in last year’s budget amounts to a tax on jobs that will thwart economic growth.

Separate figures published on Thursday showed a new record high number of children living in poverty in the UK.

Data published by the Department for Work and Pensions showed 4.45 million children were estimated to be in households in relative low income, after housing costs, in the year to March 2024 – up from 4.33 million the previous year and the highest figure since comparable records for the UK began in 2002/03.

The total number of people in the UK estimated to be living in poverty was down slightly, to 14.25 million in 2023/24 from 14.32 million in the previous 12 months.

Alongside official estimates, there were warnings about the effect of the welfare cuts from the Resolution Foundation, which said that average income for the poorest half of households is set to fall by £500 over the next five years.

The living standards think tank’s analysis said the combination of a weak economic outlook and benefit cuts falls disproportionately on lower-income families.

It also said the full scale of welfare cuts enacted by the Chancellor is far greater than the £4.8 billion savings.

The think tank said the measures actually contain £8.1 billion of cuts when planned reforms to the work capability assessment which are not going ahead are accounted for.

The 2020s are shaping up to be a “disaster” for living standards in the UK, the think tank’s research director James Smith said.

The current Parliament, from 2024-29, is forecast to be the third-worst on record for household disposable incomes, he added.

Mr Smith said “things really get worse” if you focus on the poorest half of the income distribution, who are “basically at recession levels”.

“We project incomes for this group falling about 3% or £500 on average.”

Speaking to broadcasters on the morning after her statement, the Chancellor also signalled she was not willing to make further cuts or tax rises at the autumn budget.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), an economic think tank, warned after her statement that Ms Reeves had left herself open to six months of “damaging speculation and uncertainty over tax policy”.

While the Chancellor restored her £9.9 billion headroom of spending power with cuts made at the statement, the IFS warned the buffer is small by historic standards.

This risks the need for further cuts, or even tax rises at the budget later this year, if Ms Reeves is to adhere to her self-imposed fiscal rules to not borrow cash to pay for day-to-day public spending.

The Chancellor is likely to need to turn to tax hikes in the autumn as she seeks to balance the books in light of a “good chance” of economic forecasts deteriorating further, IFS director Paul Johnson said.

He added: “That risks months of speculation over what those tax rises might be – a raid on pensions, a wealth tax on the richest, another hike to capital gains tax?”

Asked by Times Radio if she would have to return at the autumn budget with more cuts or tax rises, the Chancellor said: “No, it’s not.”

Asked if this meant she could rule out these measures, Ms Reeves replied: “What I’m saying is that there are loads of things that this Government are doing that are contributing to growth.”

She pointed to planning reforms as an example, citing the Office for Budget Responsibility’s analysis this would add “£3.4 billion to our public finances” as a result of economic growth.

The Chancellor added: “That shows if we go further and faster on delivering economic growth with our planning reforms, with our pensions reforms, with our regulatory reforms, we can both grow the economy and have more money for our public services.

“And that is what I’m focused on.”

President Donald Trump’s overnight announcement of 25% tariffs on all car imports to the US could already place the renewed fiscal headroom at risk, the Tories warned.

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “If we have a world trade war, that headroom that Rachel Reeves rebuilt yesterday because she burned through all the last headroom, I’m afraid, will just not be sufficient.

“She should have had us in a stronger position, so that she had more headroom, more resilience in the economy to withstand these things.”

Meanwhile, the IFS said the extra welfare cuts appear to be merely targeted at restoring the Chancellor’s headroom.

“They don’t give confidence in the rationality of decision making,” Mr Johnson said.

In its verdict on the statement on Thursday, the think tank also said there is a risk that many of those affected by welfare cuts will be “very unresponsive” to financial incentives and assistance.