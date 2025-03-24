What the papers say – March 24

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Concerns over public sector cuts ahead of the Chancellor’s spring statement lead several of Monday’s front pages.

The i Paper leads on the education sector, which is bracing for the “worst squeeze in a generation” as Chancellor Rachel Reeves admits cuts are coming.

The Daily Mail focuses on the controversy surrounding Ms Reeves’ decision to accept tickets to a Sabrina Carpenter concert as she plans to slash jobs.

Meanwhile, The Times says the Chancellor’s planned cuts have put her on a “collision course” with unions.

And the Daily Express front page calls on Ms Reeves to use her spring statement to stop thousands of pensioners being dragged into paying tax.

The Financial Times looks further afield economically, saying US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have shattered Wall Street’s faith in “American exceptionalism”.

The Guardian reports Sir Keir Starmer has been warned against “appeasing” Mr Trump as the Prime Minister considers reducing tax for US tech giants.

National Grid’s chief executive says Heathrow Airport had enough power to avoid shutting down during an electrical substation fire on Friday, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Metro writes that councils have been ordered to count the potholes they fix or risk missing out on £1.6 billion in government funding to repair roads.

The Sun says the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann could walk free within two weeks.

The Daily Mirror reveals the son of Christine Keeler, the English model at the centre of a 1960s political scandal over her affair with MP John Profumo, will ask for a royal pardon for his mother.

Lastly, the Daily Star says this month is on track to be the hottest March since 1910.