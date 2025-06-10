Reeves set to extend £3 bus fare cap until 2027

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves is set to extend the £3 cap on bus fares until 2027 when she unveils her spending review on Wednesday.

As first reported by the Mirror, the Chancellor is understood to be preparing to announce an extension to the cap beyond the end of 2025.

Instead, it will continue across England until March 2027 as the Government seeks to ease cost-of-living pressures on the public.

The Government has previously said that, without the cap, fares could rise by as much as £12 for a journey between Leeds and Scarborough, or £5.50 for a ticket between Hull and York.

A Treasury source said: “We understand the cost of living is a priority for the British people. That is why we are investing in Britain’s renewal to make working people better off.”

But the Liberal Democrats criticised the decision not to return to the £2 cap that had been in place between January 2023 and December 2024.

The increase in the cap was announced at the budget in October, with the Government arguing the lower rate was not financially sustainable, although some metro mayors decided to fund an extension of the £2 cap in their areas.

Lib Dem transport spokesman Paul Kohler said: “Household budgets are still really feeling the squeeze, so many will be really disappointed to see that the Government is moving to make the bus fare hike permanent.

“This will hit those who rely on public transport to get around to their local high street or to work and school in the pocket. People have been telling them they got this wrong, but Labour clearly isn’t listening.”