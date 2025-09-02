Chancellor under pressure as government borrowing costs surge to 27-year high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s long-term government borrowing costs have been sent soaring to 27-year highs, ramping up pressure on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to calm fears over the UK’s public finances ahead of the autumn budget.

The yield on UK government bonds – also known as gilts – jumped to the highest level since 1998, at 5.698%, meaning it costs more for the Government to borrow from financial markets.

Gilt yields move counter to the value of the bonds, meaning their prices fall when yields rise.

The pound also tumbled as the bond sell-off intensified, with sterling down 1% to 1.34 US dollars and 0.6% lower at 1.15 euros.

It comes as worries mount over the UK’s finances, with Ms Reeves looking to fill an estimated £51 billion black hole.

The higher gilt yields compound the woes, increasing the cost of servicing the Government’s debt.

Government bonds have also been under pressure globally, with yields rising across the United States and Europe.

But the UK is facing particular home-grown challenges ahead of the autumn budget, with concerns that Ms Reeves will be forced to hike taxes and slash spending to balance the books.

The latest spike in gilts comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced a major shake-up of his Downing Street operation after a challenging summer for the Government.

As part of the reshuffle, Ms Reeves’ former number two in the Treasury, Darren Jones, has become the Prime Minister’s chief secretary and James Murray will replace him as Treasury chief secretary.

Neil Wilson, UK investor strategist at Saxo Markets, said: “The market move was a sign that investors do not have confidence the Treasury will stick to its strict borrowing rules.

“30-year yields at their highest in almost three decades is not a good look for the Labour government, and underscores that there is little fiscal or economic credibility left.”