What the papers say – February 7
Here are the biggest stories leading Friday’s front pages.
Britain’s economic woes and growing fears over “stagflation” continue to dominate headlines on Friday.
The Financial Times, Independent and the Daily Telegraph lead on the Bank of England cutting interest rates and halving its growth forecast as the UK battles a “stagnant economy” amid an “increasingly uncertain international environment”.
Meanwhile, The Guardian and the Daily Express say the grim news is a fresh blow to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, who is already under pressure to revive public confidence in her ability to manage the economy.
The Times’ front pages labels the fiscal forecast “gloomy”, warning of a “fresh squeeze” on living standards.
And the Daily Mail hails the news as a “new era of stagflation” for Britain.
The i paper writes Ms Reeves may have to raise taxes or cut spending to meet her own fiscal goals after the Bank of England’s governor said the October budget was partially to blame for the sluggish economy.
Metro splashes on hospitals across the UK being “close to full” with nearly a thousand beds taken by those struck down with Novovirus.
TV star and celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo has been accused of making “sexually inappropriate jibes” to women at work, according to the Daily Mirror. The 49-year-old has “firmly denied” the claims.
The Sun leads on Katie Cassidy, the girlfriend of the late Liam Payne, who claims the singer was secretly considering a One Direction reunion.
Lastly, the Daily Star reports relaxing on the sofa could help you live an extra 10 years, according to data from “wonderful” boffins.