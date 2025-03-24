Chancellor does not ‘recognise’ reports of cutting universal free school meals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chancellor Rachel Reeves does not “recognise” reports suggesting that ministers are looking at reducing the number of children in England who receive free school meals.

Ms Reeves is expected to announce spending cuts for some Government departments in her spring statement to the Commons on Wednesday.

Cuts to the education budget could come from ending universal free school meals for all pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2, according to the Times.

The newspaper reported that Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has suggested making free school meals for younger pupils means-tested instead of universal.

But asked if free school meals would be means-tested following the spring statement, Ms Reeves told broadcasters: “This Government is rolling out free breakfast clubs in all primary schools from April.

“I don’t recognise those claims that the Government are looking at means-testing free school meals.

“In fact, this Government are ensuring that all children get a good start to the day with a breakfast club, helping working parents and helping all children get a good start in life.

“That is what this Government is determined to do after 14 years of Conservative failure.”

On the reports about free school meals in the Times, Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Munira Wilson said: “It is so disappointing to see this Government putting itself at real risk of losing its moral compass.

“Pupils cannot learn on empty stomachs and we need to be doing everything in our power to ensure that we give children the best opportunities to succeed in school.

“Instead of rowing back on this scheme we need to see ministers being far more ambitious by extending free school meals to all children in poverty.”

On the reports, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “We must be very clear with ministers that after a decade of funding cuts there are no more savings to be found.

“Any reduction in funding will therefore have a direct impact on the education that schools can provide, and it is pupils that will suffer.”

He added: “We would strongly urge the Chancellor to think again before asking children and young people to take on the burden of cuts, they deserve better.

“Looking ahead to the spring statement on Wednesday, we need to see the Chancellor commit to protecting the education budget; anything less would be a betrayal of children and young people.”

A Department for Education (DfE) source said: “It’s no secret that there are some tough choices coming down the track – but if people don’t think Bridget is going to fight tooth and nail to protect programmes that support the most disadvantaged children, they don’t know Bridget very well.

“Any suggestions those things are being ‘offered up’ is complete rubbish.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “This Government has made significant additional investment in education across early years, schools, and colleges, alongside steps to stabilise the financial sustainability of universities.

“We will continue to support teachers and education leaders to use funding as efficiently as possible, while continuing to deliver better life chances for children and young people across the country through our Plan for Change.”