Number of road policing officers sinks to 10-year low

The number of road policing officers in England and Wales has fallen by more than a fifth in the last decade, according to new research, sparking concern over the enforcement of motoring laws.

There were 3,889 officers working in traffic units on roads at the end of March, analysis by the RAC found.

That was a drop of 22% from 5,005 on the same date in 2015.

The figures are based on analysis of Home Office data.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams called for the reduction in traffic officers to be reversed or “significant new measures” to crack down on those who break road rules.

He said: “It’s clear from our analysis that the number of officers dedicated to roads policing is at a 10-year low which can only be seen as bad for the enforcement of motoring laws.

“Drivers we’ve surveyed express strong concerns about the dangers posed by others on the road breaking traffic laws, whether that’s speeding, drink or drug-driving, using a handheld mobile phone, driving in an aggressive way or not having tax or insurance.

“While automatic number plate recognition cameras have become much more common in the last decade, not seeing as many officers in police cars lessens the fear of being caught breaking the law, which may explain why so many law-abiding drivers are concerned about the behaviour of others they share the road with.

“The deterrent value of ‘cops in cars’ should not be underestimated.”

The Home Office was approached for a comment.