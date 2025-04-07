Only 3% of local road network received maintenance in 12 months – analysis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just 3% of England’s local road network received any form of maintenance in the 2023/24 financial year, new analysis shows.

The RAC, which conducted the research, said it shows local authorities are “in a cycle of merely filling potholes rather than looking after their roads properly”.

Its analysis of Government data found 4,894 miles of council-run roads were strengthened, resurfaced or preserved in 2023/24, which is 3% out of the total of 183,054 miles.

That represents a 750-mile increase from the previous 12 months, but is 4,894 below the figure for 2017/18.

Some 36% of England’s 152 councils did not complete any preservation work to prevent potholes forming on B, C and unclassified roads, according to the research.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Only a slither of England’s total road network is getting any maintenance attention whatsoever.

“This reinforces our belief that most councils are in a cycle of merely filling potholes, rather than looking after their roads properly.

“The bigger picture is far more concerning because it still shows a significant decline in the proportion of our roads strengthened, resurfaced or preserved compared to six years ago.

“As the Government has just given councils a record amount of funding to look after their roads, we hope to see a significant improvement in the quality of road surfaces due to the extra maintenance they will be able to carry out in the next 12 months.

“We encourage local authorities to focus on permanent solutions rather than trying to patch pothole-ridden roads that are beyond saving.”

Common vehicle problems caused by potholes include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels.

The cost of bringing pothole-plagued local roads in England and Wales up to scratch has been estimated at a record £16.8 billion.

Total local road maintenance funding for England provided by the Government in the 2025/26 financial year will be nearly £1.6 billion, representing a £500 million uplift compared with the previous 12 months.

A quarter of the increased funding is being held back until authorities have demonstrated they are using it well.

Adam Hug, transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association, which represents councils, said: “Greater long-term funding certainty for local highways authorities – with five yearly funding allocations on a par with National Highways – is needed to tackle the multibillion-pound local roads backlog.

“This will enable councils to far more effectively plan for and invest in preventative treatments, which keep surfaces in better condition for longer.

“The upcoming spending review provides an opportunity to give councils this long-term certainty.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said it wants councils to tackle potholes in “the most cost-efficient way” which is why it is awarding “multi-year funding settlements”.

They added: “The public deserves to know how their councils are improving their local roads, which is why they will have to show progress or risk losing a quarter of the £500 million funding boost.”