Fuel thefts up 49% in a year as repeat offenders are ‘pushing their luck’

Fuel thefts from UK filling stations have soared by 49% in a year, new figures suggest, leading an expert to claim repeat offenders are “pushing their luck more than ever”.

Forecourt owners attempted to trace offenders over 66,378 incidents between February and April, according to data obtained by motoring research charity the RAC Foundation and the PA news agency.

That is up from 44,631 during the same period last year.

The RAC Foundation said the rise could be caused by serial offenders increasing their theft rates as they believe police forces are under too much pressure elsewhere to focus on the issue.

The figures relate to the number of requests made to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency for vehicle keeper data in relation to fuel theft.

Most of the incidents are likely to relate to drive-offs – also known as bilking – where someone fills up their vehicle with no intention of paying, and then leaves.

A recent investigation by trade publication Forecourt Trader found £6.6 million of fuel was stolen in these incidents in the five years to the end of 2024.

This is based on data provided by 33 UK police forces in response to freedom of information requests.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “It would be tempting to suspect that the cost-of-living crisis is pushing normally law-abiding people into committing this type of offence, but that would be an insult to the vast majority of people who continue to obey the law whatever their circumstances.

“Repeat criminals might well be pushing their luck more than ever because they believe other pressures on the police are such that they’ll get away with it.

“Drive-offs might be seen as relatively low-level crimes in the grand scheme of things but they are corrosive to society, damaging to businesses and ultimately push up pump prices for law-abiding motorists and riders.

“More is being done to prevent these crimes through adoption of better surveillance systems and pay-at-pump options, but the numbers suggest the problem has been getting worse, with tens of thousands of drive-away fuel thefts each year.

“Those tempted to refuel without paying need to feel there is a real threat of being caught and punished.”

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent fuel retailers as well as supermarket and motorway service station operators, said: “It is deeply concerning to see this criminal activity on the rise and its impact on those effected.

“This is not a victimless crime and has a major impact on fuel retailers, many of which are family-run forecourts who are already struggling under current economic uncertainty.”

The maximum penalty for drivers convicted of making off without payment, an offence under the Theft Act 1978, is two years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

The Crime and Policing Bill proposes removing legislation that means theft of goods from a shop valued at up to £200 are generally dealt with at a magistrates’ court, rather than being an offence that can be heard in a magistrates’ court or crown court.

This would mean the maximum sentence would become seven years regardless of value.

Existing legislation means offenders “perceive they can get away with shop theft of goods to the value of £200 or less”, according to the Ministry of Justice.