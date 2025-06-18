Person dies in UK after becoming infected with rabies while on holiday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A person has died in Yorkshire from rabies after becoming infected while on holiday in Morocco, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The person, which the Barnsley Chronicle reports is a woman from the area who was diagnosed at Barnsley Hospital, had contact with a stray dog during their visit to the North African country.

The UKHSA said there is no risk to the wider public because there is no evidence rabies can be passed between people.

However, as a precautionary measure it is assessing health workers and close contacts to offer vaccination where necessary.

Rabies is a deadly virus spread through the saliva of infected animals, and people usually get it after being bitten by an infected animal.

Animals such as cows, cats and foxes can carry the virus but, in developing countries, stray dogs are the most likely to spread rabies to people.

Once a person begins showing signs and symptoms of rabies, the disease is nearly always fatal.

The first symptoms of rabies can be similar to flu, while later symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, agitation, anxiety, difficulty swallowing and excessive saliva.

People may develop fears around things like swallowing drinks and can suffer hallucinations and paralysis.

Dr Katherine Russell, head of emerging infections and zoonoses at the UKHSA, said: “I would like to extend my condolences to this individual’s family at this time.

“If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal in a country where rabies is found then you should wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water and seek medical advice without delay in order to get post-exposure treatment to prevent rabies.

“There is no risk to the wider public in relation to this case.

“Human cases of rabies are extremely rare in the UK, and worldwide there are no documented instances of direct human to human transmission.”

According to the UKHSA, rabies does not circulate in either wild or domestic animals in the UK, although some species of bats can carry a rabies-like virus.

There have been no human cases of rabies acquired in the UK from animals other than bats reported since 1902.

Between 2000 and 2024, there were six cases of rabies reported in the UK linked to people being exposed abroad. Rabies is common in other parts of the world, especially Asia and Africa.

Travellers are being advised by the UKHSA to avoid contact with dogs, cats and other animals and check whether they may need a rabies vaccine prior to travel.

Anyone who is bitten or scratched by an animal, or where the animal has licked eyes, nose or mouth, or licked a wound, should wash the site with plenty of soap and water and seek immediate medical help.

People should do the same if they have been bitten or scratched by a bat in the UK.

Anyone given post-exposure treatment should contact their doctor on return to the UK to ensure treatment continues and is effective.

Post-exposure treatment is usually in the form of a rabies vaccine jab.