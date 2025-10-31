Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Buckingham Palace confirms plan for late Queen’s corgis after Andrew stripped of title

Earlier this year, Sarah Ferguson claimed that the late Queen communicated to her through the dogs’ barking

Ben Mitchell
Friday 31 October 2025 15:39 EDT
(REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool)

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, will remain in the care of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

The couple adopted the dogs following the monarch's death, housing them at Royal Lodge. Speculation over the future of the two dogs had mounted after the pair's departure from the Windsor address, but their continued care has now been assured.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The corgis will remain with the family.”

However, it did not clarify if it would be Andrew, Sarah or Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice who would give them a home.

Earlier this year, Sarah claimed that the late Queen communicated to her through the dogs’ barking.

Corgis Muick and Sandy were taken in by Sarah, the Duchess of York, following the late Queen’s death (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Corgis Muick and Sandy were taken in by Sarah, the Duchess of York, following the late Queen’s death (Peter Nicholls/PA) (PA Archive)

In an address to the Creative Women Platform in London, reported by The Times newspaper, she said: “I have her dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go ‘woof woof’ and all that and I’m sure it’s her talking to me.

“I’m sure it’s her, reminding me she’s still around.”

And in 2023, Sarah described how one of the corgis, Muick, had grieved after the late Queen’s death.

Speaking to Graeme Hall, presenter of the Channel 5 show Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, Sarah said it took Muick about a year to come to terms with Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King's Cross railway station in London 15 October 1969 with her four dogs of Corgis breed after holidays in Balmoral Castle in Scotland and before welcoming at Buckingham Palace US astronauts of Apollo 11 who walked on the Moon. (Photo credit should read STF/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King's Cross railway station in London 15 October 1969 with her four dogs of Corgis breed after holidays in Balmoral Castle in Scotland and before welcoming at Buckingham Palace US astronauts of Apollo 11 who walked on the Moon. (Photo credit should read STF/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

She said: “There are two corgis that came, big Muick and Sandy, and there were five Norfolk terriers that were there too – seven in all.

“And big Muick is very, very, very demonstrative, he had his tail down to begin with and then now, a year later … he’s just beginning now to really enjoy (himself).”

The late Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her life, many of which were directly descended from Susan, given to her as an 18th birthday present by her parents in 1944.

The then Princess Elizabeth forged such a strong connection with Susan that the dog accompanied her on her honeymoon.

