Queen Elizabeth II’s 2007 Range Rover estimated to go for up to £60k at auction

A Range Rover once owned by Queen Elizabeth II is expected to fetch up to £60,000 when it goes to auction next month.

The car was supplied new in 2007, and is said to be the only diesel Range Rover of its generation used by Her Majesty in this colour, according to auction house Iconic Auctioneers.

The car in question is a 2007 Vogue SE, which comes fitted with a 3.6-litre TDV8 diesel engine and has covered 120,000 miles.

open image in gallery The car has been restored by its current owner ( Iconic Auctioneers )

The exterior is finished off in Tonga green metallic paint and there are a couple of unique upgrades to the vehicle, such as rear grab handles and a dog guard in the rear boot area.

After its royal service, the car was passed down into private ownership and spent time in Spain, where it suffered paint damage from sun exposure.

The current owner restored and recommissioned the car and sourced some unique original Land Rover parts such as a rear entertainment system and telephone.

open image in gallery ‘It is a privilege to offer a vehicle so closely associated with Her Majesty,’ auctioneers say ( Iconic Auctioneers )

Rob Hubbard, managing director and principal auctioneer at Iconic Auctioneers, said: “It is a privilege to offer a vehicle so closely associated with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The L322 is already an icon of modern British motoring, and this example represents a unique opportunity to own a car that served our late monarch personally. We expect it will attract global interest from collectors and enthusiasts alike.”

The Range Rover Vogue SE is estimated to fetch up to £60,000 when it goes under the hammer next month at Iconic Auctioneers “iconic sale” taking place at the NEC, Birmingham, on Saturday 8 November.