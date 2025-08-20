Final batch of rare £1 Queen Elizabeth II coins released

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal Mint has announced the release of the final batch of Queen Elizabeth II £1 coins into circulation across the UK.

More than 23 million coins bearing the late Queen are being introduced, alongside 7.5 million new £1 coins featuring King Charles III.

These 2022-dated Elizabeth II coins are set to become the rarest £1 denomination in active circulation, according to the Royal Mint.

This dual release, totalling almost 31 million coins, marks a historic transition for UK coinage, symbolising the shift from Britain's longest-reigning monarch to her successor on the £1 denomination.

They represent the last £1 coins featuring Queen Elizabeth II's portrait to enter public hands.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, underscored the significance, stating: "This release represents a pivotal moment in British coinage history.

“As we release more of the King Charles III £1 coins into circulation alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, we’re witnessing the physical representation of our monarchy’s transition.

open image in gallery The new 2022 Queen Elizabeth II £1 coin ( Royal Mint/PA )

“This dual release creates an exceptional opportunity for both seasoned numismatists and those new to coin collecting.”

The Royal Mint is encouraging the public to check its change over the coming weeks, as the new coins begin to appear in pockets and tills across the nation.

Ms Morgan added: “Finding these new coins in your change could spark a rewarding hobby that connects you with the heritage, history and craftsmanship behind British currency.”

Since the introduction of the King’s effigy on UK coinage in 2023, the 50p and £1 are the only denominations with Charles’s portrait to have entered circulation so far.

The King’s £1 coins feature an intricate bee design on the reverse and are part of the Definitive collection, inspired by the flora and fauna of the British Isles.

open image in gallery The Royal Mint said the dual release of 23 million Queen coins alongside the King’s £1 coins was a pivotal moment in British coinage history. ( Royal Mint/PA )

Some 2.975 million £1s with the King’s effigy were released in August last year.

In total, there are around 24.7 billion coins in circulation across the UK, with the King’s coins representing only around 0.004% of those, making his new coins highly desirable to collectors.

All UK coins bearing the Queen’s portrait will remain legal tender and in active circulation to allow a smooth transition and minimise the environmental impact and cost.