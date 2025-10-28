Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen shared a light-hearted moment during her visit to a community project in Wiltshire, quipping that volunteers must have "poppies coming out of (their) ears".

Camilla said she was "very impressed" by the Poppy Project in Corsham, a display of knitted and crocheted flowers marking the 80th anniversary of the Second World War's conclusion.

The Peacock Women’s Institute initiated the project earlier this year, aiming to create 10,000 poppies for exhibition in the town.

The initiative far surpassed its goal, collecting more than 31,000 poppies from contributors across the UK and internationally, including schools, youth groups, residential homes, and businesses.

Meeting the dedicated volunteers and WI members, Camilla described the project as a "lovely idea".

She then personally affixed the final poppy, completing a cascading arrangement of artificial flowers at St Bartholomew’s Church.

open image in gallery Meeting the dedicated volunteers and WI members, Camilla described the project as a ‘lovely idea’

Addressing WI members, the Queen said: “It’s so lovely because it’s all the generations working together.

“You’ve got poppies coming out of your ears.”

Camilla laid a wreath at the church’s First World War memorial with a note reading: “In remembrance, Camilla R.”

Pippa Owen, secretary of the Peacock WI, said: “People have been posting (the poppies), we’ve had big packages from all over the UK, Scotland, Isle of Wight, but also from Canada, Los Angeles, Germany, Netherlands, it’s mad.

“And people just loved it because their grandfather or father might have been in the war, and it’s just brought this really nice feeling to a lot of people. It’s their act of remembrance.

“We actually were a little bit cheeky, and we wrote to (the Queen)… and then in about June or July, they said, ‘well, she might come’.”

open image in gallery Camilla laid a wreath at the church’s First World War memorial with a note reading: ‘In remembrance, Camilla R.’

Maggie Bowden, a member of the WI, made Camilla a knitted wreath to display at her home in nearby Raybridge.

“It’s quite an honour, actually, she thanked me twice for the wreath,” Mrs Bowden said.

The Queen also visited Martingate Shopping Centre, where a dedicated Poppy Shop was opened to provide free knitting lessons and co-ordinate community involvement.

open image in gallery Camilla attaches the final poppy to complete the cascade of 10,000 red flowers draping the church tower at St Bartholomew’s in Corsham, Wiltshire ( Chris Jackson/PA )

Chris Galpin, another member of the WI, said she thought Camilla was “impressed” by the project.

“I think she was really thrilled,” she added.