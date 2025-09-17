Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen will attend US President Donald Trump’s state visit in full as planned after recovering from acute sinusitis.

Camilla rested at Windsor Castle on Tuesday after missing the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.

It was confirmed on Wednesday shortly before Mr Trump’s arrival that she would be taking part through the day.

Camilla had been said to be hopeful that she would have recovered sufficiently to be able to attend all royal elements of the controversial American leader’s trip as planned, with highlights including the grand state banquet.

With Mr Trump well known for his love of the monarchy, the royal family’s soft power diplomacy is crucial to a successful US state visit.

open image in gallery Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (2nd R) and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) meet US President Donald Trump (2nd L) and US First Lady Melania Trump (L) pose for a photograph at Clarence House in central London on December 3, 2019, ahead of the NATO alliance summit ( AFP/Getty )

The American president has made no secret of his admiration for the late Queen, his friendship with the King and Camilla, and his admiration for monarch-in-waiting the Prince of Wales.

Mr Trump has told reporters: “Primarily it’s to be with Prince Charles and Camilla.

“They’re friends of mine for a long time, long before he was King, and it’s an honour to have this King.”

The Queen, 78, had been due to join the King, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the royal family at the farewell to the duchess at Westminster Cathedral in London on Tuesday afternoon.

In December 2024, the Queen missed the outdoor ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade during the visit by the Emir of Qatar.

She was waiting in the warm inside Buckingham Palace instead, where she told guests she had suffered from pneumonia.

But she attended the lunch and Picture Gallery exhibition staged for the Emir of Qatar, and the opulent state dinner in the evening.