Queen Camilla pulls out of Duchess of Kent’s funeral with sinusitis
Queen Camilla is suffering from acute sinusitis
The Queen has pulled out of attending the funeral of the Duchess of Kent while she recovers from acute sinusitis.
Duchess Katharine of Kent, the wife of the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, the Duke of Kent, will be buried on Tuesday at Westminster Cathedral.
Buckingham Palace said it was with “great regret” that Queen Camilla would not be able to join King Charles and other senior royals due to illness, adding her “thoughts and prayers” were with the family.
It comes as the King and Queen will welcome President Donald Trump to the UK in a formal ceremony on Wednesday. A Palace spokesperson added the Queen is said to hope to have recovered sufficiently to be able to attend all elements of Mr Trump’s state visit on Wednesday and Thursday.
The spokesperson added in a statement: “With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon’s requiem mass for the Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis. Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family.”
The Duke of Kent is said to fully understand Camilla’s decision and has sent his best wishes for a speedy recovery. Camilla is understood to have travelled down from Scotland this morning and is currently en route to Windsor to rest.
Sinusitis is swelling of the sinuses, usually caused by an infection. Symptoms include pain, swelling and tenderness around your cheeks, eyes or forehead, a blocked or runny nose, and a high temperature.
The Duchess died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on the evening of 4 September, aged 92. Born Katharine Worsley, she was well known for presenting the trophies at Wimbledon. She was also the first member of the royal family to convert to the Roman Catholic faith for more than 300 years.
Her funeral will be a traditional Catholic requiem mass - the first held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. It will be attended by senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, who previously paid tribute to her.
In the message on Kensington Palace’s official social media accounts, they wrote: “Our thoughts today are with the Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas.
“The duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music. She will be a much missed member of the family.”
The message was signed “W & C”.
On Monday, her coffin was taken to Westminster Cathedral ahead of the funeral ceremony for private funeral rites attended by her closest family.
