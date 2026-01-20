Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Queen Camilla has launched a new national reading initiative in Edinburgh, joining schoolchildren, acclaimed authors, and even the familiar face of Dennis the Menace to champion literacy across the UK.

The monarch attended the National Library of Scotland on Monday to inaugurate the first national year of reading since 2008. As patron of the National Literacy Trust (NLT), a charity dedicated to fostering reading among all age groups, Camilla’s presence underscored the campaign’s significance.

The initiative comes at a crucial time, following a 2025 survey of 7,739 children and young people aged eight to 18 in Scotland. The findings revealed that a mere three in ten (30.3 per cent) enjoyed reading in their free time, with only one in six (16.8 per cent) engaging with books daily.

The NLT warns that this decline risks children and young people missing out on vital reading skills, impacting their wellbeing, empathy, confidence, learning, and creativity.

open image in gallery The Queen holds the framed Beano comic strip featuring herself which was presented to her during a visit to the National Library of Scotland ( PA )

During the launch event, Camilla engaged with prominent Scottish authors, including Jackie Kay, Val McDermid, and Sir Ian Rankin. She also participated in a roundtable discussion with representatives from the Scottish Book Trust, the Scottish Library and Information Council, and publisher DC Thomson, all key supporters of the campaign.

A highlight of the day saw the Queen join pupils from Granton and Clovenstone primary schools, who proudly presented their own fictional comic book characters. She then took part in an illustration class, where DC Thomson insiders guided the children – and the Queen herself – in drawing Dennis the Menace and his mischievous pet dog, Gnasher.

The session culminated in the creation of a bespoke three-panel Beano sketch, depicting Dennis and Gnasher meeting the Queen at the National Library, a collaborative effort with the schoolchildren. The NLT notes that young audiences particularly enjoy song lyrics, fiction, non-fiction, and comic books.

open image in gallery The Queen speaking with author Sir Ian Rankin ( PA )

Jonathan Douglas CBE, chief executive of the NLT, emphasised the campaign’s potential, stating: "The national year of reading provides us with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvigorate the UK’s relationship with reading and change people’s life stories. With incredible ambassadors, events and partnerships at the fore, in addition to the invaluable support of the National Literacy Trust’s patron, Her Majesty The Queen, the national year of reading can inspire every child, young person and adult to go all in on their passions, feed their curiosities and connect with others through reading – in 2026 and beyond."

David Hayman, director of the National Year of Reading, added: "Reading is one of the most powerful tools we have to learn, create and grow. But, right now, too many people are switching off from it. The national year of reading’s ‘go all in’ campaign will transform how the nation sees reading, reaching people where they are and getting them excited about rediscovering the power, joy and relevance it can bring to their lives. Today’s event captured the energy and optimism we need to put reading back at the heart of our culture. Reading in all its forms can unlock the things we already love, so whatever your passion: if you’re into it, read into it."

open image in gallery A drawing of Gnasher and Dennis by Queen Camilla during a visit to National Library of Scotland ( PA )

Award-winning author and national year of reading ambassador, Val McDermid, underscored the profound impact of literacy: "Reading is a window on the world beyond our own. It shows us possibilities and gives us the tools to make them realities. Reading is the greatest gift we can give our children. And ourselves."