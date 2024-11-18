Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Queen has been left heartbroken after the death of her beloved dog and “much-loved companion” Beth.

The terrier was adopted by Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, along with her other dog Bluebell.

Buckingham Palace posted on social media alongside a montage of images of the Queen’s pet: “A sad farewell to Beth, the Queen’s much-loved companion from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties or curled up by the fire.”

It is understood Beth had an untreatable tumour and had to be put down at the weekend.

Peter Laurie, chief executive of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, reminisced on the “fond memories” of Beth visiting the home.

“We’re very sad to hear that Beth, HM The Queen’s rescue dog, has sadly passed away,” he said.

“Her Majesty, our Patron, rehomed Beth from Battersea in 2011 and we have many fond memories of Beth visiting our centres over the years.

“Our thoughts are with Their Majesties at this time, we know how difficult it is to lose a beloved pet and Beth was very special indeed.”

open image in gallery ( Steve Parsons/PA Wire )

Beth, along with Bluebell, was so loved by Camilla that she even featured on the Queen’s coronation gown, with goldwork motifs of the two dogs embroidered onto the historic dress which Camilla wore to be crowned.

Beth made a number of appearances at royal engagements at Camilla’s side over the years.

Camilla took Beth along to compete in a loyalty duel with the late TV presenter and dog-lover Paul O’Grady and his dog Sausage at Battersea’s Brands Hatch centre in Kent in 2022 for the filming of the hit show For The Love Of Dogs.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla's two fox terrier rescue dogs "Bluebell" (right) and Beth (left) ( Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire )

The royal pet managed to ignore toys and treats to run back to her owner to win the trial.

And in 2020, Beth helped Camilla unveil a plaque as they opened new kennels for the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

A sausage was tied around a rope attached to a curtain covering the sign commemorating Camilla’s visit, with the then-duchess laughing as Beth grabbed the treat to pull the drape away.

Camilla is patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and O’Grady, who died last year, was a long-time ambassador for the animal welfare charity.

The Queen gave a home to Beth in 2011 when she was a three-month-old unwanted puppy, and Bluebell in 2012 after she was found wandering alone in a London park with a painful skin condition.

open image in gallery ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Diane James, head of pet loss support at Blue Cross, said: “We’re so sorry to hear the sad news about Beth.

“The loss of a beloved pet is difficult at any time of year, but it can be especially felt as Christmas nears. Here at Blue Cross our Pet Loss Support service provides support every day of the year to owners going through any loss of a pet.

“Our dedicated team is available every day from 8.30am to 8.30pm, including Christmas Day, to provide free and confidential support on 0800 096 6606 or pbssmail@bluecross.org.uk”