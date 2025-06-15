Python snake ‘at large’ as police issue urgent warning
Humberside Police have captured four abandoned reticulated pythons with one potentially still at large
Police are investigating after four large pythons were found abandoned in the Lincolnshire countryside, with one still suspected to be at large.
The reticulated pythons, a non-venomous species native to South and Southeast Asia, were discovered in the Twigmoor and Cleatham areas on Tuesday (10 June), Humberside Police said.
Officers from Humberside Police’s Rural Task Force are now investigating potential offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
The pythons were captured with help from exotic animal experts, the force said.
The snakes captured were two albino snakes and what is believed to be a Pied Golden Child Morph. One, found near Manton, measured an estimated 18ft and was a wild type.
Reticulated pythons are the longest snake species on Earth and kill their prey through constriction, coiling around animals and squeezing them to death.
The force believe the snakes were abandoned pets, making them less likely to bite.
However, Humberside Police has warned the public not to approach any found in the wild and to call 101 immediately with a precise location.
“These snakes will not attack you,” a force spokesman said. “They will only try to defend themselves if they feel threatened.”
Dog walkers have also been urged to keep pets on leads in the area.
Officers also appealed for information about how the snakes were released and reminded the public not to dump unwanted exotic animals.
“If you have a pet that you can no longer keep, please take it to an exotic animal shop or animal rescue,” a force spokesman said.
“Do not release them into the wild.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Humberside Police Rural Task Force by emailing RTF@humberside.police.uk or calling 101, quoting investigation reference 25000081788.
