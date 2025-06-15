Python snake ‘at large’ as police issue urgent warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are investigating after four large pythons were found abandoned in the Lincolnshire countryside, with one still suspected to be at large.

The reticulated pythons, a non-venomous species native to South and Southeast Asia, were discovered in the Twigmoor and Cleatham areas on Tuesday (10 June), Humberside Police said.

Officers from Humberside Police’s Rural Task Force are now investigating potential offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

The pythons were captured with help from exotic animal experts, the force said.

The snakes captured were two albino snakes and what is believed to be a Pied Golden Child Morph. One, found near Manton, measured an estimated 18ft and was a wild type.

Reticulated pythons are the longest snake species on Earth and kill their prey through constriction, coiling around animals and squeezing them to death.

The force believe the snakes were abandoned pets, making them less likely to bite.

However, Humberside Police has warned the public not to approach any found in the wild and to call 101 immediately with a precise location.

“These snakes will not attack you,” a force spokesman said. “They will only try to defend themselves if they feel threatened.”

Dog walkers have also been urged to keep pets on leads in the area.

Officers also appealed for information about how the snakes were released and reminded the public not to dump unwanted exotic animals.

“If you have a pet that you can no longer keep, please take it to an exotic animal shop or animal rescue,” a force spokesman said.

“Do not release them into the wild.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Humberside Police Rural Task Force by emailing RTF@humberside.police.uk or calling 101, quoting investigation reference 25000081788.