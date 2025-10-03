Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Space command boss warns Russia is targeting UK satellites on a ‘weekly’ basis

The UK and the US conducted their first co-ordinated satellite manoeuvre in space last month

Jessica Coates
Friday 03 October 2025 03:13 EDT
A satellite in space (Alamy/PA)
Russian forces are regularly attempting to jam UK military satellites, the head of UK Space Command has revealed.

Major General Paul Tedman told the BBC that these efforts to disrupt UK-based military activities occur "weekly", with Russia also closely monitoring the country’s space assets.

"We’re seeing our satellites being jammed by the Russians on a reasonably persistent basis," Maj Gen Tedman stated.

The UK maintains approximately six dedicated military satellites for communications and surveillance, which he confirmed are equipped with counter-jamming technology to mitigate such attacks.

He added: “They’ve got payloads on board that can see our satellites and are trying to collect information from them.”

The threat of space-based interference is not limited to the UK.

Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions during a meeting with foreign policy experts at the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
In September, German defence minister Boris Pistorius revealed that Russia had been tracking two Intelsat satellites used by the German military.

“They can jam, blind, manipulate, or kinetically disrupt satellites,” he said at a space conference in Berlin.

In response to growing international tensions, the United Kingdom and the United States conducted their first co-ordinated satellite manoeuvre in space last month, in what defence officials hailed as a major step forward in allied cooperation.

Between September 4 and 12, a US satellite was repositioned in orbit to inspect a UK satellite and confirm it was functioning properly.

The test was part of Operation Olympic Defender, a joint military framework aimed at improving satellite defence and resilience.

“Expertly executed with US Space Command, I could not be more pleased or proud of the rapid progress we are making with our allies,” Maj Gen Tedman said.

“We are now, with our allies, conducting advanced orbital operations to protect and defend our shared national and military interests in space.”

Major General Paul Tedman said Russian forces are closely monitoring the UK’s space assets (Alamy/PA)
The escalation in space comes as tensions with Russia continue to rise.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper last week warned that Britain is “ready to act” after US President Donald Trump publicly urged Nato allies to shoot down intruding Russian aircraft.

In a speech to the United Nations in September, Ms Cooper condemned Moscow’s “provocative and reckless” violations of Nato airspace in recent weeks, including incidents over Estonia, Poland, and Romania.

