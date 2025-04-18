Pubs allowed to stay open later to mark VE Day 80th anniversary
Pub across the country will be ringing the last order bell a little later than usual on VE day, as closing time gets pushed back to 1am for the 80th anniversary.
The prime minister has given the green light for pubs and bars to stay open two extra hours on Thursday 8 May.
Sir Keir Starmer has called for the nation to unite in honour of the wartime generation as the UK marks 80 years since VE Day.
He said it was a moment to “remember the incredible sacrifices” made during the Second World War and to celebrate “the peace and freedom” they won.
Extending pub hours, he added, would give people the chance to “raise a glass to all of the men and women who served their country, both overseas and at home.”
Pub hours have been relaxed before for occasions of “exceptional national significance” such as the Euro 2024 final and King Charles’ coronation weekend..
Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said extending pub hours would give the industry a boost.
He said: “As someone with a strong family background in the armed forces, I know how vital it is to honour the legacy of those who served.
“VE Day is not only a moment of remembrance but also an opportunity for communities to come together.
“At such a challenging time for the hospitality sector, allowing businesses to extend their trading hours during these celebrations offers a much-needed boost while paying tribute to our shared history.”
VE Day commemorations will start on the May bank holiday on Monday 5 May.
The Cenotaph will be dressed in Union flags and there will be a military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace and an RAF flypast over London.
On 8 May, there will be a party at Horse Guards Parade showed live on BBC One.
