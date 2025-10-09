Pubs could get more live music and food pop-ups under Starmer plan
The PM’s initiative aims to ‘bring the buzz back’ to the high streets
Sir Keir Starmer is leading a fast-track effort to cut “red tape” believed to impede pubs from hosting live music and food pop-ups.
The prime minister, calling pubs “the beating heart” of UK communities, has launched a four-week "blitz" survey of landlords, customers, and neighbours.
This initiative could lead to a bonfire of old licensing rules, amid fears some historic venues have shut due to noise complaints or advertising concerns.
“Pubs and bars are the beating heart of our communities,” Sir Keir said, and added that the government was “backing them to thrive”.
He continued: “This review is about cutting red tape, boosting footfall, and making it easier for venues to put on the kind of events that bring people together.
“When our locals do well, our economy does too.”
Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said: “This review will help us cut through the red tape that has held back our brilliant hospitality sector, giving them the freedom to flourish while keeping communities safe.
“That is the balance we’re trying to strike.
“We’re determined to back small businesses and bring the buzz back to our high streets.”
The call for evidence follows a probe by the government’s licensing taskforce, which ended earlier this year.
Among its recommendations was a proposal to remove the hard-copy local newspaper advertising requirement when a manager wants to set up a premises or alter their licence.
“This is a cost for a licensed business that serves no meaningful purpose other than to provide a revenue stream to companies operating local newspapers and should be removed,” the taskforce agreed.
It warned that readership had declined “significantly” since the advertising requirement was brought in.
The taskforce also recommended a permanent increase to the number of temporary event notices which landlords can apply for, raising the ceiling from 15 covering 21 days per year, to “ideally” 25 covering 30 days, and simpler rules for trading in outdoor areas.
