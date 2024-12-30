Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The number of pubs in England and Wales has hit a record low with more than 400 closing their doors for good in 2024 alone, new analysis shows.

There are now less than 39,000 pubs across the two nations for the first time ever. In the year to December, 412 pubs were demolished or converted for other uses, according to research from property firm Atlus Group.

Their analysis of government figures found that the number of pubs fell to 38,989 in 2024. The figure may even be lower as it includes pub locations which are vacant or available to let.

Most pub closures happened within the first half of 2024, averaging at 50 a month. This balanced out to 34 a month across all 12 months in what was the worst year for closures since 2021, during the Covid pandemic.

open image in gallery Pub locations have dipped to a new low ( Getty/iStock )

London lost the largest number of pubs, falling by 55 to 3,470. Next worst hit was the West Midlands, with 3,904 pubs after losing 53.

Over 2,000 pubs have closed since the start of 2020, as sky-high inflation since the Covid pandemic has seen rising costs and falling consumer demand.

Delivering the findings, analysts from Atlus Group also criticise measures included in Labour’s Autumn Budget which they forecast will have a negative impact on the pub industry.

Alex Probyn of Altus Group said: “Many publicans that I speak to are extremely worried that this could be their last Christmas given the combination of hiking the amount employers will have to pay in national insurance, increases to the minimum wage and the business rates discount being slashed from 75 per cent to 40 per cent in 2025.”

He added: “Many pubs simply will no longer be viable, making plots even more attractive for alternative investment.”

The comments echo concerns raised by figures across the hospitality industry, with pub chains such as Fuller’s and Wetherspoons saying price hikes are likely in 2025.

British Beer and Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “Brewers and pubs pour billions into the economy and support more than a million jobs, so we know that closures can have a disastrous impact for both the nation’s coffers and the job market.”

The Department for Business and Trade has been approached for comment.