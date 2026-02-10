Police pressed for progress towards James Donegan inquest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A representative for police has been pressed for progress towards an inquest into the death of a man who was shot dead outside a school in Belfast.

James Donegan, from Lisburn, known as Jim, was murdered as he waited for his 13-year-old son outside the boy’s school in west Belfast on December 4, 2018.

Mr Donegan, 43, was shot several times by a lone gunman in broad daylight as he sat in his red Porsche Panamera on the Glen Road.

Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman, Marie Anderson criticised the police investigation in a report in April 2024.

A pre-inquest review hearing in September 2024 heard that more than 4,000 pages of material relating to the murder is to be provided by the police ombudsman to the proceedings.

On Tuesday, another review hearing was told these 4,000 pages of non-sensitive material from the police watchdog are almost ready.

Work continues on the material deemed sensitive, along with the PSNI in relation to any part which may require a public interest immunity (PII) hearing.

In terms of PSNI material, the hearing was told work continues on sensitive documents.

Barrister Michael McCartan, for the PSNI, asked the court if they could provide a written progress update within seven days.

Coroner Joe McCrisken said: “I was sort of hoping you could give me an update today, this is the whole point of having a pre-inquest review.

“Just being told it is ongoing doesn’t really give me any information.”

Mr McCartan said he did not have “precise instructions as to exactly when”, but said it was indicated to him that it is “progressing very well”, and it is “anticipated that it will not be very long, and probably within the next four weeks”.

Mr McCrisken said: “There is no point in coming to these reviews without an actual update.

“Everyone knew that this review was going to take place, and anticipated that these sorts of questions are likely to be asked.

“To come along and just say ‘well, it’s progressing well, we don’t have an update, would you give me another week’, is not that satisfactory.”

Mr McCartan apologised and said a “very clear indication” would be given in the next seven days.

Seamus McIlroy, acting for Mr Donegan’s next of kin, said they were keen for progress.

“The last review was back in May of last year, and there was a further preliminary hearing listed for June, which was vacated,” he said.

“I think this agenda doesn’t come from the last preliminary hearing, this agenda comes from a written update that your team provided us in July of last year, and essentially it’s been copied and pasted across.

“I know that everyone’s busy, we were told the hold-up in sensitive material was as a result of Omagh (bombing public inquiry) but that was going to be pushed forward after September.

“I know there is a lot of material, I know everyone is working hard, but we’d ask for another review because it seems that with these reviews in short circuit that people do become a bit more focused, particularly if you’re urging them to come with answers to a preliminary hearing rather than coming and saying we’ll get you an answer soon.

“So what we’re asking for is another review next month.”

Meanwhile, a man was arrested in May 2025 for questioning about Mr Donegan’s murder, as well as another murder and an attempted murder in Belfast.

Mr McCrisken told the pre-inquest review hearing on Tuesday that he has not had any requests from the PSNI to adjourn the inquest pending the charge of any individual, adding “on that basis, we’ll just move on”.

“I’ve little enough information from police so far … if they want to come and ask for an adjournment, that’s what the legislation says they should do,” he said.

Another pre-inquest review will take place on March 10.