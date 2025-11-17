PSNI launch criminal probe into Presbyterian Church after safeguarding failures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Northern Ireland have launched a criminal investigation after the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) admitted failures in safeguarding.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said his investigation team aimed to make sure “perpetrators will be held to account”.

He also said the investigation would examine if criminal offences had been committed by those responsible for safeguarding in the PCI.

The Church announced last week that moderator Rev Trevor Gribben is to stand down after a review found “serious and significant failings” in central safeguarding functions from the period 2009 to 2022.

It emerged that failures included situations where the Church did not respond when people who had suffered harm sought help and instances where offenders returned to worship in church but were “inadequately monitored”.

The PCI has welcomed the police probe and said it would be co-operating fully.

Police confirmed last week that they were involved in discussions with the PCI after concerns were raised by the Church following the conviction of an individual in 2024 for child sexual offences.

Speaking at a press conference in Belfast on Monday, Mr Beck confirmed the force was now looking at other potential offenders.

He confirmed that a “small number” of victims had come forward.

He also said he had spoken with police in the Republic of Ireland as there was the potential for it to be a cross-border investigation.

He said: “Over the last number of days we have been working with statutory partners to formalise a coordinated response to address the matters that have come to light as a result of the recent announcement by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

“My immediate priority and that of the PSNI is the protection and the safeguarding of anyone who may have been affected.

“In that regard I have established a dedicated PSNI investigation team under the supervision of an experienced senior investigating officer from our public protection branch.

“This officer will lead what I can confirm today will be a criminal investigation.”

Mr Beck added: “The role of the PSNI will be to investigate all criminal offences and to work closely with statutory partners under the joint protocol arrangements.

“That is to ensure victims can access the criminal justice process and perpetrators will be held to account.

“We would encourage anyone who is suffering or who is affected to speak with our dedicated investigative team who will be on hand to provide specialist advice and signposting to other key services.

“If I can speak directly to victims, I recognise that this may be difficult and you may not be ready. That is OK. We want to hear from you, you will be treated with sensitivity, with respect and with professionalism.

“PSNI is appealing to anyone who wishes to make a report or indeed to disclose information to contact police directly on our line 101 or through our dedicated email address.”

The senior officer said he recognised it would take courage for potential victims to come forward.

He added: “I would confirm this investigation will seek to establish victims of offending and the perpetrators and to investigate if criminal offences have been committed by those responsible for safeguarding.”

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has around 180,000 members belonging to more than 500 congregations across 19 regional presbyteries across the island.

Mr Beck said there was the “potential for this to be a cross-border and cross-jurisdictional investigation”.

He added: “I have spoken to my counterpart in An Garda Siochana today to ensure this is coordinated and joined up.”

A spokesperson for the PCI said, “Having been informed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland that they have launched a criminal investigation we welcome this believing it will provide a thorough, trusted and transparent outcome. We will co-operate fully with the investigation.

“We will make available all relevant files, reports and information to assist police with their inquiries.

“As a consequence of the PSNI’s announcement today of their investigation we will not be able to make any further comment related to the inquiry or aspects pertaining to it.”

Commissioner Designate for Victims of Crime Geraldine Hanna said: “At the heart of this story are individuals who have been let down by one of the most important institutions in their lives.

“It is crucial that anyone affected is able to access the support and services they need.

“Their voice and their wellbeing must be the central driving force for the police and all other agencies involved in this process.”