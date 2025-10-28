In Pictures: Prunella Scales was an actress, campaigner and documentary maker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prunella Scales began working as an actress in 1951 but was still performing as dementia took its hold alongside husband Timothy West during their popular travel series Great Canal Journeys.

With West often at the helm of the vessel, Scales and her husband would explore the places they visited while she assisted him with tasks such as operating locks as well as musing on life, sometimes acknowledging that her intellectual powers were slowly being dimmed.

For many, her career-defining role was that of Sybil Fawlty, the wife of hotel owner Basil Fawlty, whose less-than-exemplary customer service would often attract fervent and ferocious responses from his spouse.

But Scales had been treading the boards for a quarter of a century with distinction before her role as the wife of a Torquay hotel manager made her a household name.

Scales was a passionate campaigner, a political woman who promoted the environment and did what she could to make the arts accessible to all.

Scales and West had two sons but their venture into the world of travel documentaries proved a big hit with viewers.

The two explored Britain’s canals, later expanding their horizons to travel abroad, sampling the cultural, culinary and other attractions of the places while meandering along the waterways.

Their affection for each other moved viewers, although Scales wore her declining health lightly as she continued to enjoy her times with her husband.