Search for remains of Disappeared victim Columba McVeigh moves to new area

The search for the remains of a teenager murdered by the Provisional IRA is moving to a different section of a bog in Co Monaghan.

It comes just before the 50th anniversary of the murder and secret burial of Columba McVeigh, 19, on November 1 1975.

He is one of the “Disappeared” victims of the Troubles whose bodies have still to be found.

The latest search for Mr McVeigh’s remains has been ongoing at Bragan Bog since August.

Eamon Henry, lead investigator for the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR), said the search team is moving on to a section of the bog that is roughly eight acres in size.

He vowed that if Mr McVeigh is there, the team will find him.

“Active searching was paused briefly because of deteriorating ground conditions in spells of bad weather and we took that opportunity to undertake the necessary restoration work on the disturbed areas of the bog to preserve its ecological integrity,” he said.

“We are grateful to the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Blackwater Trust for their cooperation.

“Everyone involved in the search for Columba is acutely aware that the 50th anniversary of his murder and secret burial is approaching at the end of October.

“The pain and anguish this causes his family is almost impossible to imagine.

“We are doing everything in our power to recover Columba’s remains and while it is frustrating for us and deeply disappointing for the McVeigh family that we have not yet found him, our determination to do so is undiminished.

“If he is here we will find him.”

Anyone with information on Mr McVeigh, or any of the other three Disappeared who remain missing – former monk Joe Lynskey, soldier Robert Nairac or Seamus Maguire – should contact the ICLVR by phone on +353 1 602 8655, email Secretary@iclvr.ie or by post to ICLVR PO Box 10827.

The ICLVR said all information is treated in the strictest confidence.

Alternatively the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 and the untraceable anonymous online form is at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.