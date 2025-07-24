Adams: It’s a regret that end to armed campaign took decades to bring about

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2005 statement by the Provisional IRA announcing the end of its armed campaign took decades to bring about, Gerry Adams has said.

The former Sinn Fein president also voiced regret that it took so long to come, suggesting the UK Government was focused on “defeating republicanism”.

He also said he regretted the number of lives lost during the Troubles as he reflected on the upcoming 20th anniversary of the IRA statement.

The IRA formally ended its 35-year paramilitary campaign on July 28 2005 when former republican prisoner Seanna Walsh read a statement.

While a number of ceasefires had been announced and collapsed since 1994, the 2005 statement saw the start of the decommissioning of weapons.

The statement said that members had been instructed to use exclusively peaceful means, and not to engage in any other activities whatsoever.

Mr Adams described the move as seismic, and an “indication of confidence” by “all the IRA” and not just its leadership.

“The statement came after there had been some sort of internal process, a huge vote of confidence in people,” he said.

“It took decades for it to be put together.

“You have to go back to Father Alec Reid, Father Des Wilson, myself, John Hume and the endeavour to put together an alternative to armed struggle.

“It took all that time to do that, but that’s what the IRA said in its statement, that they believed there was now a peaceful way to pursue republican and democratic objectives, and ordered its volunteers to not be engaged in any other activity whatsoever, and authorised contact with the International Commission on Decommissioning.

“It took decades and one of my regrets is that it took so long. In my humble opinion it took so long because the two governments, particularly the British government, only sought peace on its terms, which meant defeat the IRA, it meant defeat republicanism and that doesn’t work, our people are resolute.”

He added: “The proof of it is that 20 years later the IRA isn’t a feature. Some may want to make it a feature, invent, fabricate and so on, but that’s the proof of it.”

Asked whether he felt the IRA should issue an apology for all the lives lost by their actions, Mr Adam pointed to a statement in 2002 on the anniversary of Bloody Friday, a series of bombs across Belfast which claimed nine lives.

It included an offer of “sincere apologies and condolences” to the families of all “non combatants” killed or injured by IRA actions.

“I think in fairness that the record will show that the IRA leadership have apologised on a number of occasions about specific incidents or operations which it was involved in, particularly around the issue of civilian casualties or fatalities,” he said.

“One of the big regrets that I have is that so many people were killed, and particularly people who weren’t involved and particularly children, that’s a real concern.

“I say that from a community and a family which lost loved ones in the course of all of this.”

However, Mr Adams added that while he thinks it is important to look back over the last 20 years, it is also important to look forward to the next 20 years and a referendum on a united Ireland.

“One thing we can say with certainty is there is going to be a referendum on the future, the Irish Government doesn’t want it, the British Government doesn’t want it, unionists don’t want it but there is going to be the day when people will vote for the future,” he said.

“Our responsibility, and for everyone who is concerned about the future, need to be part of the conversation well in advance of that vote. Whether it is about public services, health services, the economy, flags, emblems, taking all of those issues and trying to find solutions to them that allows everyone to be comfortable in the new Ireland.

“You rarely get the opportunity to write the future, and we now have that opportunity and its contained in the Good Friday Agreement.”

“I do know that there will be a united Ireland so whether it happens the day after I die or a couple of years before then.

“It is not inevitable, the forces against it are quite strong but if we work at it.

“If we continue to do the sensible, intelligent things that we have been trying to do, then – although I would love to live in a united Ireland – it matters little to me whether it happens after I die or before it. To be able to say in my own heart to say, ‘I played a part in bringing that about’, that’ll do me.”

Mr Adams was speaking ahead of an Feile An Phobail arts event this weekend to mark the anniversary.

He will take part in a discussion alongside Mr Walsh, chaired by Sinn Fein Galway TD Mairead Farrell, at the Balmoral Hotel in Belfast on Saturday.