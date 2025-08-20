Hopes that ICRIR can deliver truth and accountability around the Shankill bomb

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hope has been expressed that the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) can deliver truth and accountability around the Shankill bomb.

Two men bereaved in the Provisional IRA bomb attack in 1993, and the son of a ambulance worker also murdered by the PIRA, have requested the new body take on their cases.

The ICRIR was created by the previous government’s controversial Legacy Act and is headed by former Northern Ireland Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan.

Bereaved families, victims and certain public authorities can request the commission carry out an investigation into Troubles incidents.

However, some have questioned the body’s independence and its ability to uncover answers about Troubles crimes.

In a statement issued through JWB Consultancy, Charlie Butler, who lost three members of his family in the Shankill Road bomb, and Gary Murray, whose 13-year-old sister Leanne was killed in it, said they want to know the full truth.

One of the bombers, Thomas Begley, was killed by the blast, while Sean Kelly was convicted of murder following the bomb attack on a fish shop in the Shankill Road in 1993.

JWB Consultancy said they have formally requested an ICRIR investigation into the atrocity, and hope to bring others involved to justice, including those who made the bomb, transported it and those who planned the attack.

Mr Butler said others involved have escaped accountability.

“We have taken this step to continue the fight for justice for our loved ones,” he said.

“There has never been full criminal or public accountability brought to bear on many of those responsible for and who played a role in the Shankill bombing.

“We have inquiries and investigations galore into killings by loyalists or the security forces, but no such resources poured into holding PIRA accountable for their terrorist campaign.

“I hope the ICRIR will correct that imbalance and injustice. Time for truth.”

Mr Murray said their fight for justice continues.

“The criminal liability for the Shankill bomb does not begin and end with the terrorist bombers, but rather every IRA member who played any role, whether active or supporting, in the plot to indiscriminately bomb the Shankill Road,” he said.

“We trust the ICRIR will conduct a robust and detailed investigation to finally hold all those involved accountable, and to provide us with the ‘truth’ we so often see nationalist/republican legacy groups, supported by Sinn Fein and former IRA terrorists, hold placards demanding.

“We want the truth about this PIRA atrocity.”

Meanwhile, Paul Shields, the son of murdered ambulance worker and former RUC reservist Robin Shields, said his father was serving the community when two IRA gunman entered Broadway ambulance station and killed him.

He said the family funeral was then disrupted by multiple IRA bomb alerts, which he said were “designed to heap further grief upon the family and to frustrate the funeral service”.

“The murder of my father, in the prime of his life, robbed us of our family and him of the opportunity to see his children and grandchildren live their lives,” he said.

“The community also lost a courageous and dedicated servant, given that our father gave much of his life to public service both as an RUC reservist and ambulance worker.

“In death, PIRA still would not let our father rest, embarking on a series of bomb alerts designed to disrupt his funeral.

“We see and hear the catchphrase often from PIRA and their surrogates: ‘Time for truth’. Yes, it is, and we as a family want the truth about the PIRA murder of our father, and all those involved to be held criminally liable.”

A spokesperson for the ICRIR said: “The commission is committed to serving victims, families and survivors.

“We respect people’s choices about whether they come to the commission and our door will always remain open to all.

“We will continue to work to give answers to the over 200 individuals from across the community who have to come to us in their quest for truth and justice.”