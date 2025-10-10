Hundreds of thousands set to attend pro-Palestine protest this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Central London is preparing for a significant pro-Palestinian demonstration this Saturday, with hundreds of thousands expected to participate just a day after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect.

Organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), this marks the 32nd national protest since October 2023. Demonstrators will set off from Embankment at midday, marching towards a rally in Whitehall scheduled for 2::green-background[30] pm.

The Metropolitan Police anticipate a counter-protest by Stop The Hate at the Aldwych and Strand junction. Officers have imposed conditions on both events, specifying gathering areas and march routes.

Protesters taking part in the Palestine Coalition march – organised by PSC, Stop the War, CND, Muslim Association of Britain, Friends of Al Aqsa and Palestine Forum in Britain – will call for the ceasefire to become a permanent agreement.

open image in gallery Organisers say it will be the 32nd national pro-Palestinian demonstration since October 2023 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ben Jamal, PSC director, said: “For two years we’ve seen Israel commit a no-holds barred genocide with the political and military support of successive UK governments.

“In response, a community of resistance in this country has responded with an historic show of solidarity – actively and intensively campaigning, day in day out, to demand politicians, public bodies and corporations end their complicity with Israel’s crimes.

“This is a movement supported by millions of people in this country and around the world who want freedom and justice for Palestine.

“That work will go on. Because we know Israel is capable of breaking the ceasefire at any time, as it has done on every previous occasion. And we know this ceasefire based on (US President Donald) Trump’s plan does nothing to address the root causes of Israeli occupation and colonisation of Palestine, and its system of apartheid against Palestinians. It also does nothing to hold those responsible for genocide to account.

“The rights of the Palestinian people are enshrined under international law – they are inviolable and non-negotiable. They will never give up those rights, and we will never stop supporting them to achieve a free Palestine.”

The Met made reference to recent Government proposals for changes to legislation which would grant police powers to place conditions on or prevent repeat protests but said that “at this time, the law remains unchanged”.

The Israeli military said on Friday that the ceasefire agreement came into effect at noon local time (10am BST).

The pause in the two-year war in the Middle East follows Hamas agreeing to release the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

News of the ceasefire agreement came just two days after the second anniversary of October 7, the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.