The Crown star asked by Met Police to attend interview over pro-Palestinian protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Crown star Khalid Abdalla today claimed he has been asked to attend a formal interview by the Metropolitan Police in relation to a pro-Palestinian protest.

The actor, who played Dodi Al Fayed in the critically acclaimed series, posted on Instagram to say he and others had been asked to attend an interview in relation to the protest on January 18.

He added that it “remains to be seen if this will result in charges”.

January’s Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) protest was adjusted to be a static rally after police curtailed organisers’ plans for a march past the BBC and near a synagogue.

But a large group marched towards Trafalgar Square from Whitehall after speeches were made at the rally.

open image in gallery Khalid Abdalla and Elizabeth Debicki as Fayed and Diana in The Crown ( Daniel Escale/Netflix )

Abdalla posted on his Instagram on Monday saying: “On Thursday, alongside others, including Stephen Kapos, an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, I received a letter from the Metropolitan Police summoning me to attend ‘a formal interview’ in relation to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign protest of Jan 18th.

“It remains to be seen if this will result in charges.

“I’ve expressed my feelings on the experience of that day on previous posts available online.”

He added: “The right to protest is under attack in this country and it requires us all to defend it.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing investigation into alleged breaches of Public Order Act conditions on Saturday, January 18, we have invited a further eight people to be interviewed under caution at a police station.

“While we are aware of names being attributed to those who have been invited for interview, we do not confirm the identity of anyone under investigation.”

Abdalla played Fayed in the sixth and final series of The Crown alongside Elizabeth Debicki as Diana Princess of Wales.

The series details the couple’s relationship up until when they both died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.