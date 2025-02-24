MPs attend prayer service at Ukrainian church in London to mark anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The shadow foreign secretary was among MPs who attended a prayer service at a Ukrainian church in central London to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Hymns, prayers and a commemorative candle lighting were delivered during the hour-long interfaith service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Westminster on Monday.

Dame Priti Patel was joined at the service by migration and citizenship minister Seema Malhotra and the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The church has been a place of worship for Ukrainian Catholics in the city for almost 50 years.

The service opened with workers and volunteers from the Ukrainian Welcome Centre forming a procession to light three remembrance candles at the front of the cathedral, while members of the cathedral choir sang the hymn Under Your Grace.

Taras Mykhalchuk, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul’s Garrison Church in Lviv, in western Ukraine, gave a powerful testimony of his experiences in an area ravaged by the war.

He told the service the church would sometimes conduct funerals, marriage ceremonies and baptisms of Ukrainian military personnel all in one morning.

Mr Mykhalchuk thanked the British public for their support, adding: “We really feel your friendly shoulder.”

Several faith leaders were then invited to offer prayers, including the Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally and Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg.

Gen Zaluzhnyi, who met Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Kyiv last month, said in a short speech: “For three years, our people have been fighting for not just our land, but for our freedom and justice.

“Ukraine did not choose this war, but we choose to fight to defend our cause, our families and our future.”

The envoy said Ukraine was “deeply grateful” to the UK, adding; “Your support gives us strength and hope.”

The service ended with renditions of both the spiritual anthem of Ukraine and God Save The King.

Some attendees could be seen wearing Ukrainian flags draped over their clothing.

Sir Keir said in a remote address to a gathering of Ukraine’s allies in Kyiv on Monday that a new package of UK sanctions would be imposed on Russia to get President Vladimir Putin “not just to talk, but to make concessions”.

A rally will be taking place in Trafalgar Square on Monday evening as part of further anniversary commemorations.