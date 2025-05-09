Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Princess Royal in Guernsey for events marking 80th anniversary of liberation

The Channel Islands were occupied by German forces between 1940 and 1945.

Catherine Wylie
Friday 09 May 2025 09:38 EDT
The Princess Royal gave a reading at Town Church during the visit to St Peter Port on Guernsey (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Princess Royal gave a reading at Town Church during the visit to St Peter Port on Guernsey (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The Princess Royal has visited Guernsey to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Bailiwick.

Anne, who was accompanied on the trip by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, attended a parade at St Peter Port seafront and gave a reading during a service at Town Church.

The parish church holds the annual Liberation Day service which was attended by veterans, visiting German and French officials, emergency service representatives and members of the public.

Anne met school children during the visit and also viewed the Liberation Trail exhibition.

Between 1940 and 1945, the Channel Islands were occupied by German forces – the only part of the British Isles under German control during the Second World War.

German forces formally signed a declaration of surrender on May 9 in Guernsey and the nearby island of Sark was liberated the following day.

