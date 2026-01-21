‘Surreal’ to get honour from Princess Royal, says outdoor diversity champion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A social media influencer known as the Hillwalking Hijabi said it feels “surreal” to have been made an MBE by the Princess Royal at a ceremony in Edinburgh.

Zahrah Mahmood, 35, was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her contribution to voluntary service in Scotland.

Recently appointed president of Ramblers Scotland, the Glaswegian has dedicated herself to championing diversity and inclusion within the outdoor community, and she received the honour for “exemplifying the spirit of innovation and commitment to social change”.

Speaking after the investiture ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Wednesday, the mother-of-two said: “It feels quite surreal. It has still not sunk in.”

She said the honour was important as it “sheds a light” on efforts to make outdoor activities more diverse and inclusive.

“It gives it more credibility, not just on the people receiving the honour, but also the work behind it and the reasons why, which I think is really important,” she explained.

“(The honour) amplifies the messages that people like myself are trying to get out, which is that everybody belongs in the outdoors, no matter what background or culture or religion or even financial background you’re from.

“It’s a place for everybody.”

She added that her friends and family were “all very proud” of her but that celebrations would have to wait until another day.

“I don’t think we’re going to get much celebrating done today because we’ve got to get back to two kids,” she said.

“I think my husband has promised to take me out at some point over the next couple of weeks, so that’s good.”

Also recognised at Wednesday’s ceremony was Alistair Moffat, who was made an MBE for services to literature and culture.

The 75-year-old has written more than 40 books on Scottish history and also founded the Borders Book Festival in 2004.

He likened the honour to being given “a big bunch of flowers”.

“It’s wonderful to come to a place that’s so central to Scotland’s history. We’re right here in the heart of it, at Holyrood palace,” he said.

“And to get a medal, it’s just wonderful. It just feels like getting a big bunch of flowers for doing your job and doing your best.

“It’s been a really, really good day. I’ve enjoyed it enormously.”

He said being made an MBE was a “wonderful honour” but that it would not stop him from continuing to work hard on his many projects.

“I don’t want to see this as the end of anything,” he said.

“It’s just another stage along the way and I’ve got a great deal more that I still want to do.

“I’m writing a book at the moment. I finished one at the end of the year and I’ve got another book festival to organise in June in Melrose and the Scottish Borders.”

Also recognised on Wednesday were John and Lorna Norgrove, who were made OBEs for services to women and children abroad and in Scotland.

The couple, from the Isle of Lewis, founded the Linda Norgrove Foundation in 2010 in memory of their daughter Linda Norgrove, who died while undertaking development work in Afghanistan.

The charity aims to help women and children in Afghanistan through programmes focusing on education, health improvements and incomes for women.

Mrs Norgrove said she and her husband felt “very honoured” to have been recognised but that it was really for everybody who had been involved with the charity’s work.

“I feel that it’s not just an award for us, it’s an award for everybody who’s helped us over the years,” she said.

“And we’ve had lots of volunteers. We’ve got excellent people working for the foundation at the moment and it’s just for everybody.”

Mr Norgove spoke about the difference the honour will make to the charity’s work.

“An accolade like this really helps publicise the work that we’re doing because women and children in Afghanistan are suffering so terribly at the moment,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Princess Royal joined faith leaders and political figures at a ceremony at St Giles Cathedral to highlight the enduring virtues of reconciliation, mutual responsibility and social harmony.

The ceremony saw Anne and faith leaders light candles together, which Chief Imam Sayed Razawi said expressed “our collective commitment to reconciliation, safeguarding our communities, and nurturing a society rooted in respect, stewardship and hope”.

Most Reverend Mark Strange said the event represented a “light of hope”.

“All around us powerful people are trying to sow division amongst nations and faiths, the world feels a bit less secure every day,” he said.

“Yet here in this small corner of the world the faith communities are willing to come together in friendship and to stand together in prayer.”