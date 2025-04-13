Princess of Wales confirms return to public duties in heartfelt video message
Kate said she has finished chemotherapy though her ‘path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes’.
The Princess of Wales has appeared in a deeply personal video with her family to confirm she will return to public duties following the completion of her chemotherapy course.
Kate’s heartfelt message about her cancer journey, released on September 9 2024, is spoken over images showing the Waleses and their children enjoying the outdoors, walking through woods and the couple shown cuddling as they hold hands.
The video, shot in Norfolk where the Waleses have a family home, sounded a positive note reflected in the images of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis playing in fields or enjoying a game of cards with their parents under a tree.
It ended with the princess’ words of reassurance for others who are still being treated for cancer: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.
“Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”