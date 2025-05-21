Kate to name HMS Glasgow with whisky bottle smashing ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the official naming ceremony of the warship HMS Glasgow.

Kate was named the sponsor of the state-of-the-art Type 26 anti-submarine frigate in June 2021, a vessel designed to provide protection to the UK’s aircraft carriers.

The following year, Kate met Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle to hear about the ship’s progress and their experiences in the Royal Navy.

During the ceremony she will release a bottle of whisky which is expected to break against the ship’s hull at the event held at BAE Systems’ shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow.

After the ceremony, the couple will board the ship and meet representatives from BAE Systems, which has led the delivery of the vessel, and others from the Royal Navy who will discuss the ship’s capabilities.

The Prince and Princess will also visit the BAE Systems’ shipbuilding academy to meet apprentices and graduates and hear about the shipbuilding and maritime training the students received, including craft trades like fabrication, sheet metal work, welding, and pipe fitting.

All skills which were needed to construct HMS Glasgow.

The event will end with the future King and Queen meeting a cross-section of BAE Systems employees from different backgrounds, trades and skills involved in the building of the ship, and members of HMS Glasgow ship’s company and their families.