Kate and her children post drawings of themselves following bonding exercise

The Princess of Wales and her children have released portrait sketches they drew of each other after spending time together being creative.

Kate alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis completed an exercise aimed at fostering a “moment of connection” related to the princess’s Shaping Us Framework initiative, aimed at increasing awareness of social and emotional skills.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are reportedly on holiday together during the school half-term break.

The four images appear to be drawn in a variety of mediums from charcoal to ink but no details have been released about which royal sitter is which or who drew each one.

Alongside the artwork posted on the princess’s official social media accounts is the commentary: “…Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood.

“These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us.

“Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!”

It is down to the public to guess whose portrait has been drawn and who is the royal artist, with one image in red, another using the colours blue and green, a black and white charcoal drawing and a final ink-like image of a woman or girl.

Kate recently visited the National Portrait Gallery to join children taking part in the Bobeam Tree Trail, the art attraction’s interactive project based on the princess’ framework.

The trail encourages young children to identify the emotions of the people portrayed in the paintings and to create their own self portraits – something they can also do at home as part of project and which the princess completed with her children.

The princess wrote the foreword for a report published to mark the launch of the framework, and described how modern life was leaving many feeling “isolated and vulnerable” during troubled periods, resulting in “poor mental health, addiction and abuse” that was “devastating” for those affected and society.

The solution is to “develop and nurture” social and emotional skills from the moment people are born, which are the “bedrock of any healthy, happy society”, but this must be a priority for people to “thrive”, it said.