Kate’s foundation launches animated films to support children’s development

The Princess of Wales has spoken about the importance of raising children better equipped to “face the future” as her foundation launched a project to support the development of youngsters.

Kate has been closely involved in the creation of a series of animated films aimed at helping those working with families and carers explain the vital importance of social and emotional development.

In June, the princess spent time with two of the illustrators working on the films and met early years practitioners also involved in their creation, during a creative workshop at her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

She is said to be extremely passionate about the release of the films which Kensington Palace has described as a key step in her centre’s work to continue raising awareness about the importance of the early years development of a child’s life.

To mark the release Kate said: “Early childhood has been recognised as the golden opportunity to build strong foundations for future life health and happiness.

“The new animated films from The Centre of Early Childhood showcase how adults can create nurturing, loving interactions with children, helping to foster social and emotional development during their earliest years.

“These core social and emotional skills are essential in forming healthy relationships and are fundamental building blocks that can carry us through life.

“That is why we want to raise the awareness of, and celebrate, the extraordinary value of everyday moments of connection which matter more than ever in a rapidly changing world.

“Early childhood offers a sacred opportunity to transform our societies for the better and by nurturing these skills in our babies and children, we will be raising a younger generation better equipped to face the future.”

The series, also available in Welsh and with British Sign Language, uses different styles of animation from curated line illustrations to papercraft, to help bring core concepts related to child development to life.

Topics covered include how we grow an emotionally healthy brain; noticing and navigating feelings; managing big feelings together; back and forth interactions; supporting early learning; and creating space for connection.

The centre is working with universities, charities and professional bodies to build the films into training and practice across the country.

The new series follows on from the princess’s major Shaping Us Framework initiative, aimed at increasing awareness of social and emotional skills.