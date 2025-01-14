What is remission? And what does it mean for the royal family?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has said her cancer is “in remission”.

Here, the PA news agency answers questions about what this means for Kate.

– What does ‘remission’ mean?

According to Cancer Research UK, remission means that there is no sign of cancer in a person’s body.

And if there are any cancer cells left there are too few to find; too few to cause any symptoms or they are in an inactive state and are not growing.

To hear the word remission kind of gives you, I suppose, a deep breath of relief Caroline Geraghty, Cancer Research UK

– Does this mean Kate’s cancer won’t come back?

The truth is, we don’t know. And neither will the royal family.

There is a lot of uncertainty after cancer treatment, which can be troubling for those affected and their loved ones.

The check-ups will likely be closer together initially and, after a time, the appointments will be fewer and farther between.

– What do the experts say about remission?

Caroline Geraghty, senior cancer information nurse at Cancer Research UK, told the PA news agency: “Remission means, after you’ve been treated for cancer, there is no evidence that there’s any cancer left.”

Asked about what it means for patients, she said: “I think for many people it’s relief, it’s relief to hear that word and for the doctor to explain to them, and possibly to show them a scan picture which shows the cancer is not there – that’s not appropriate for everyone, but for some people, it might be visualised for them on the scan, and to see that means so much.

“I think, if you’ve particularly had a difficult time with treatment, or you’ve gone through a lot of treatment – and it’s not just that physical impact it can have on you and all the side effects of the treatment that you’ve had to go through, but that turmoil it causes in your mind and the anxiety and the worry and the stress it causes you and your family and your loved ones – to hear the word remission kind of gives you, I suppose, a deep breath of relief.”

– So what will happen now?

Doctors cannot be completely sure that the cancer has gone after treatment.

Most people who are deemed to be in remission will still have check-ups with doctors to ensure their cancer has not returned.

On follow-up appointments, Ms Geraghty said: “What happens will depend on the type of cancer you have, and the risk of recurrence, the risk of it coming back, because you will have a follow-up programme, and that could last anything from a few months to a few years, it really depends on the risk of your cancer coming back.

“Follow-up could involve you going to the hospital, getting examined, possibly having some tests like a blood test, for some people they might need scans, but not everybody needs a scan in a follow-up programme.

“What you tend to see is that the longer you’re in remission, the less frequent these follow-ups are, and for most cases of cancer they’ll stop eventually.

“Sometimes follow-up is a joint effort. It’s not just with your cancer specialist. It might be with your GP.”

She added: “I think it’s important for everyone to understand that in between these follow-up appointments, they will have a number of their cancer nurse specialist, and they will be encouraged to ring their nurse or tell their GP if they’re worried about any symptoms, because the idea of follow-up is to see if your cancer is coming back and to get it at an early stage again.”

She added: “Unfortunately, some cancers will come back. All cancers have a risk of coming back. Some won’t and some will.”