The Princess of Wales returned to Britain’s screens this year as she delivered a touching message for her annual Christmas carol concert.

Kate, 42, hosted her annual Together At Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey earlier this month which was broadcast on Christmas Eve.

It was attended by members of the Royal Family including Prince William and their children George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as celebrities Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Richard E Grant.

At the start of her annual carol concert, Kate urged people to “slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all” and turn to “love, not fear”.

She said: “Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year, it is a time for presents, tinsel and mince pies, but it’s also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

“It’s when we stop to take ourselves away from the pressures of life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness, so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about.

“The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others. It also reflects our own vulnerabilities.

“It reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences. Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear,” she said.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales shakes hand with actor Richard E Grant during the carol service at Westminster Abbey ( REUTERS )

Her message was told in the form of a voice over played at the start of the “Together at Christmas” carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Kate had been described as being “hands on” over every aspect of the service, including holding regular planning meetings at Windsor ahead of filming.

On the day the service was filmed, the Princess arrived on her own at 4pm to view the abbey and oversee last minute arrangements, MailOnline reported.

open image in gallery Kate looked at messages on the Kindness Tree with her children ahead of the service (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

During the service, poignant readings linked to the theme of love and empathy were delivered by speakers including Olympian Adam Peaty OBE, Sophie Okonedo CBE, Michelle Dockery and Richard E Grant.

Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy, who is terminally ill with prostate cancer, lit a candle as did Lindsey Burrow, the wife of former rugby league star Rob Burrow who died in June following a much-publicised battle with motor neurone disease.

open image in gallery Kate wore a bold red with accents of black during her annual Christmas carol event ( (Isabel Infantes/PA) )

ITV said: “This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy.”