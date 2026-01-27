Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Princess Kate shares shell trick with girl during emotional royal visit

Kate met children at the Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service

Kate weaves first part of 'record-breaking' tartan scarf

The Princess of Wales offered a moment of gentle connection during a visit to a trauma therapy centre in Bradford, demonstrating to a five-year-old girl how to listen to the ocean through a seashell.

Kate met with young people at Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service, marking the first of three engagements across the north of England on Tuesday.

These visits were specifically chosen to highlight "the healing power of creativity, community and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health."

During her time at the centre, the princess engaged with a young girl whose therapist was assisting her in creating a "box of wishes." It was then that Kate shared a simple, comforting gesture, holding a shell to the child's ear.

"Sometimes if you put them to your ear, you can sometimes hear the sea, do you want to see if you can hear the sea?" she asked.

"Sometimes you can hear the waves. If you listen very quietly.

“That’s what I like doing with shells. If you close your eyes you can sometimes imagine you’re by the beach."

The Princess of Wales met a young girl whose therapist was helping her make a ‘box of wishes’ and showed her how to ‘listen to the sea’ by holding a shell to her ear
The Princess of Wales met a young girl whose therapist was helping her make a ‘box of wishes’ and showed her how to ‘listen to the sea’ by holding a shell to her ear (PA Wire)

The girl replied “yes” when Kate asked if she could hear the waves.

She showed the princess a “potion” she had made that would keep “the bad dreams” away.

Kate told the girl’s mother: “Lots of people need more of these.”

The therapist said she had also chosen some feathers for the box to keep the girl’s “busy head” calm.

The girl replied ‘yes’ when Kate asked if she could hear the waves
The girl replied ‘yes’ when Kate asked if she could hear the waves (PA Wire)

The girl’s mother said her daughter had “loved” meeting the princess, telling the Press Association: “I don’t know how I’m going to get her back after this. She’s very busy-minded, she’s normally covered in slime.”

Describing how the centre had helped her family cope with their trauma, the mother-of-two said: “You always think when something like that happens, don’t mention it to (the children) but they’re supposed to speak, otherwise they just repress it.”

Kate is a patron of Family Action, a national charity which helps children aged four to 18 and their families recover from trauma.

They work with families that have experienced adversity, abuse and traumatic bereavement.

Kate met youngsters at Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on the first of three engagements in the north of England on Tuesday chosen to highlight ‘the healing power of creativity, community and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health’
Kate met youngsters at Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on the first of three engagements in the north of England on Tuesday chosen to highlight ‘the healing power of creativity, community and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health’ (AP)

The princess also met a 12-year-old boy who described using music during his therapy sessions, and told her how he now plays the drums in a school band because he loves instruments “I can smack”.

Kate said: “Exactly, and that’s a fantastic way to express yourself and also manage really difficult and hard feelings that are sometimes harder to express with words.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in