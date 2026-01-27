Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales offered a moment of gentle connection during a visit to a trauma therapy centre in Bradford, demonstrating to a five-year-old girl how to listen to the ocean through a seashell.

Kate met with young people at Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service, marking the first of three engagements across the north of England on Tuesday.

These visits were specifically chosen to highlight "the healing power of creativity, community and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health."

During her time at the centre, the princess engaged with a young girl whose therapist was assisting her in creating a "box of wishes." It was then that Kate shared a simple, comforting gesture, holding a shell to the child's ear.

"Sometimes if you put them to your ear, you can sometimes hear the sea, do you want to see if you can hear the sea?" she asked.

"Sometimes you can hear the waves. If you listen very quietly.

“That’s what I like doing with shells. If you close your eyes you can sometimes imagine you’re by the beach."

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales met a young girl whose therapist was helping her make a ‘box of wishes’ and showed her how to ‘listen to the sea’ by holding a shell to her ear ( PA Wire )

The girl replied “yes” when Kate asked if she could hear the waves.

She showed the princess a “potion” she had made that would keep “the bad dreams” away.

Kate told the girl’s mother: “Lots of people need more of these.”

The therapist said she had also chosen some feathers for the box to keep the girl’s “busy head” calm.

open image in gallery The girl replied ‘yes’ when Kate asked if she could hear the waves ( PA Wire )

The girl’s mother said her daughter had “loved” meeting the princess, telling the Press Association: “I don’t know how I’m going to get her back after this. She’s very busy-minded, she’s normally covered in slime.”

Describing how the centre had helped her family cope with their trauma, the mother-of-two said: “You always think when something like that happens, don’t mention it to (the children) but they’re supposed to speak, otherwise they just repress it.”

Kate is a patron of Family Action, a national charity which helps children aged four to 18 and their families recover from trauma.

They work with families that have experienced adversity, abuse and traumatic bereavement.

open image in gallery Kate met youngsters at Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on the first of three engagements in the north of England on Tuesday chosen to highlight ‘the healing power of creativity, community and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health’ ( AP )

The princess also met a 12-year-old boy who described using music during his therapy sessions, and told her how he now plays the drums in a school band because he loves instruments “I can smack”.

Kate said: “Exactly, and that’s a fantastic way to express yourself and also manage really difficult and hard feelings that are sometimes harder to express with words.”