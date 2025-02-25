Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diana, Princess of Wales, would have been deeply concerned by the rift between her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and would have strived to reconcile them, according to her former lover, James Hewitt.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Hewitt, a former army officer who had a five-year affair with the princess during her marriage to the then-Prince of Wales, expressed his belief that Diana would be “worried” about the ongoing estrangement.

He suggested she would have actively sought to mend the fractured relationship between William and Harry.

The brothers’ long-running feud reportedly began even before Harry’s 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, and significantly worsened following the couple’s departure from royal duties (“Megxit”). The rift deepened further with Harry’s subsequent accusations against William and the Princess of Wales in his Oprah interview, Netflix documentary, and memoir, “Spare.”

Major Hewitt said: “I think any mother would be worried and concerned about such a rift, as you put it, and she’d do her best to try and get them together.”

The ex-cavalry officer helped teach William and Harry to ride and began an affair with Diana in 1986, with the princess publicly confessing to the relationship during her controversial BBC Panorama interview in 1995.

Maj Hewitt criticised journalist Martin Bashir, who faked bank statements and showed them to the princess’s brother Earl Spencer to gain access to Diana for the interview, with an inquiry showing the BBC covered up his deceit.

“It was a stitch up job. It was appalling of Bashir to have… lied… Criminal activity, absolutely appalling,” he said.

open image in gallery Diana wearing a headscarf as she visits Pakistan ( PA Archive )

Maj Hewitt said the last time he spoke to Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997, was shortly after the Panorama broadcast.

He described the conversation as “distant”, saying of the interview: “It did create real problems.”

He has always strongly refuted rumours he is Harry’s biological father.

The duke, in a High Court witness statement in 2023, branded the stories “hurtful, mean and cruel”, adding that his mother had not met Maj Hewitt until after he was born and that he believed the suggestion by the newspapers was aimed at ousting him from the royal family.

open image in gallery Harry leaves the Rolls Buildings in central London after giving evidence in the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers in 2023 ( PA Archive )

Maj Hewitt also told GMB that Diana, who had bulimia and made suicide attempts, would have been treated differently today, thanks to changes in approaches to dealing with mental health.

“I think we’ve progressed and it’s seemingly possible to talk about those kind of problems now, and in a way I think that’s a good thing,” he said.

Maj Hewitt has been working with Operation Safedrop to deliver aid to Ukraine, helping with 17 drops in the war zone.

The 67-year-old he was very passionate about the cause, adding: “I see it as a duty to help those who are left fortunate than we are.”

Asked by presenter Richard Madeley whether Diana would have been involved in supporting aid to Ukraine, Maj Hewitt said: “Undoubtedly, she was passionate about humanitarian work. I’m sure she would have been involved and very supportive.”