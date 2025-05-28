Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Princess Diana’s former home targeted in ‘suspected arson attack’, her brother Earl Spencer claims

Earl Spencer said he was ‘stunned’ to learn of the blaze at Althorp Estate

Andy Gregory
Wednesday 28 May 2025 08:36 EDT
Comments
A fire at one of the farmhouses at the Grade I-listed Althorp House on Tuesday night.
A fire at one of the farmhouses at the Grade I-listed Althorp House on Tuesday night. (Charles Spencer/X)

A building at the home of Princess Diana has been targeted in an apparent arson attack, her brother Earl Spencer has claimed.

Firefighters rushed overnight to the scene of a blaze at one of the farmhouses on Althorp Estate, which houses the Grade I-listed stately home in which the late Princess of Wales grew up.

Sharing photographs of a large fire on social media, the Earl said he was “stunned” to learn that the farmhouse “was apparently burnt down by vandals last night”.

Noting that the building was unoccupied at the time, the late princess’s younger brother said: “So very sad that anyone would think this a fun thing to do.”

Northamptonshire Police are understood to be investigating to establish the cause of the fire.

The fire is reported by the BBC to have started at the late 18th century Dallington Grange farmhouse on Mill Lane, in Kingsthorpe at around 1:30am on Wednesday.

The broadcaster quoted Northamptonshire Police as saying that the incident had “not been recorded as a crime at present, but this could change if there is evidence to indicate it was started deliberately”.

The Independent has approached Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service for further information.

More follows on this breaking news story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in