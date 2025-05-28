Princess Diana’s former home targeted in ‘suspected arson attack’, her brother Earl Spencer claims
Earl Spencer said he was ‘stunned’ to learn of the blaze at Althorp Estate
A building at the home of Princess Diana has been targeted in an apparent arson attack, her brother Earl Spencer has claimed.
Firefighters rushed overnight to the scene of a blaze at one of the farmhouses on Althorp Estate, which houses the Grade I-listed stately home in which the late Princess of Wales grew up.
Sharing photographs of a large fire on social media, the Earl said he was “stunned” to learn that the farmhouse “was apparently burnt down by vandals last night”.
Noting that the building was unoccupied at the time, the late princess’s younger brother said: “So very sad that anyone would think this a fun thing to do.”
Northamptonshire Police are understood to be investigating to establish the cause of the fire.
The fire is reported by the BBC to have started at the late 18th century Dallington Grange farmhouse on Mill Lane, in Kingsthorpe at around 1:30am on Wednesday.
The broadcaster quoted Northamptonshire Police as saying that the incident had “not been recorded as a crime at present, but this could change if there is evidence to indicate it was started deliberately”.
The Independent has approached Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service for further information.
More follows on this breaking news story...
