Princess Beatrice to join Rachel Reeves at 2025 World Economic Forum

Princess Beatrice will join the likes of Rachel Reeves and Angela Merkel at this year’s annual World Economic Forum in Davos.

Delegates from big business, governments, civil society, academia and media will arrive at the exclusive ski resort near Zurich in Switzerland in a fortnight to discuss the biggest global challenges.

Alongside Ms Reeves’ delegation of government ministers, Beatrice is also expected to talk on a panel exploring how private capital from family offices and sovereign wealth funds can be used to tackle climate change, according to The Times.

The move signals here increasingly important role in the royal family having stepped up to support the Kings Foundation last year in the wake of cancer diagnoses for King Charles and the Princess of Wales.

Her appearance will come a month after Beatrice joined other members of the royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day after changing her travel plans due to medical advice.

She and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child in early spring and were due to spend the festive period overseas with his parents. Instead, the couple were at the King’s Norfolk estate attending the Christmas morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church after being advised not to travel long distances.

Meanwhile, Ms Reeves will be focusing on securing Britain financial investment at a crucial time, following concerns from businesses about employer national insurance hikes announced in her last budget.

She told The Times: “I’m going to be in Davos to tell some of the world’s biggest companies and investors that UK plc is burning bright.

“I am on a mission to win round the world’s investors. That’s why I’ve already made progress on planning reform to get Britain building. And my plans for pension megafunds will unlock billions of pounds of investment for infrastructure projects and businesses of the future.”

Last year, Reeves attended the forum as shadow chancellor and met with American technology entrepreneurs and founders. Others expected to join her include Jonathan Reynolds, the business secretary, minister for investment Baroness Gustafsso, and he prime minister’s special adviser on business and investment Varun Chandra.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) was founded in 1971 by German economist Klaus Schwab with the aim of encouraging collaboration between the private and public sectors.

For both politicians and corporate leaders, Davos is not only an opportunity to engage and influence other powerful public and private decision-makers, but it also creates an impression of stature and respect on the global stage.

For governments it is an opportunity to try to cement and expand influence and co-operation, while politicians in opposition will use Davos as an opportunity to build new relationships and boost their economic credentials at home and abroad.

There are politicians and commentators on both the left and right who are highly critical of the WEF. Some on the right describe the forum’s lofty aims as idealistic and the event as an example of counter-productive “groupthink”.

Others on the left protest the gathering of some of the world’s richest individuals and corporations there is often demonstrations surrounding the event.