First Royal Mint coin to celebrate Anne goes on sale for her 75th birthday

The first ever official UK coin to honour the Princess Royal has been unveiled in celebration of Anne’s 75th birthday and her “remarkable lifetime of service”.

The Royal Mint’s commemorative £5 piece, dubbed its “Anne-iversary coin”, was personally approved by the princess.

It features a portrait of the King’s sister wearing the Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara with her hair swept up in her signature bouffant style.

The design is framed with the inscription “The Princess Royal – Celebrating 75 Years – Duty and Devotion” in tribute to Anne’s steadfast royal duty over the decades.

Anne, often viewed as the hardest working member of the royal family, turns 75 on August 15, but so far has insisted her milestone should only be publicly marked by a charities forum she hosted at Buckingham Palace in June.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “For the first time in British numismatic history, we are honoured to celebrate the Princess Royal on an official UK coin.

“Her Royal Highness’s unwavering commitment to public service, charitable work, and support of His Majesty’s armed forces over seven and a half decades makes her truly deserving of this tribute.”

To the right of the princess’s portrait is a depiction of her official coat of arms, and on the obverse is the King, who gave the creation its final sign-off in honour of his sister.

Thomas T Docherty, who designed the coin, said it reflected the princess’s “strength of character” and “understated elegance”.

The portrait of Anne’s head is based on a photograph of the princess taken by John Swannell, a Royal Photographic Society fellow, and shows her staring directly at the camera.

Mr Docherty said: “I wanted to capture Her Royal Highness’s remarkable legacy and dedication to public service.

“The portrait reflects her strength of character and unwavering commitment to duty.”

He added: “It was really by observing Princess Anne and looking at the role she plays within not only her family but the nation and the Commonwealth that formed inspiration for the design of the coin.

“She has, I would say, a kind of understated elegance and strength.”

Mr Docherty continued: “Being Scottish, I admire the Princess Royal’s dedication to Scottish organisations and communities, and I hope this coin serves as a fitting tribute.”

The art deco-style diamond and aquamarine Cartier tiara Anne is wearing was a wedding anniversary present from King George VI to his wife Queen Elizabeth, later the Queen Mother, who went on to give it as a wedding gift to her granddaughter Anne in 1973.

The princess is also wearing an aquamarine pendant and matching earrings, both believed to have been made using stones from the tiara when Anne had it remodelled in the 1990s.

Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is known for her no fuss approach.

She has survived a kidnapping attempt, competed in the Olympics and spent decades supporting her mother before becoming a vital part of the King’s slimmed-down working monarchy.

The princess carried out nearly 400 official engagements in 2024 – the most of any member of the royal family – despite it being the year she was rushed to intensive care, spending five nights in hospital after she was believed to have been struck by a horse.

The commemorative coin is available to purchase from the Royal Mint’s website on July 18, costing £17.50 for the brilliant uncirculated edition.

Other versions of the £5 coin are also available, with a silver proof priced at £110, a silver proof piedfort costing £208, and gold proof for £4,110.

The coin is also being sold as part of three sets which also feature either a single George VI threepence or florin or multiple George VI coins from 1950, the year the princess was born, with the prices ranging from £25 to £4,500.