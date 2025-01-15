Prince William surprises Wetherspoons drinkers with pre-match pint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has been pictured at a Wetherspoons having a pint with fellow Aston Villa fans pre-match.

William asked his club to arrange the gathering with some die-hard supporters and the group caught up in a Wetherspoons pub in the centre of Birmingham.

The future king joined eight supporters round a group of tables pulled together as they had a chat about their beloved club ahead of an away match at Everton.

Daniel Jones, 18, a sixth form college student from Burntwood, Staffordshire, said after chatting to the Prince: “He was a lovely guy, proper down to earth and he loves Villa and the passion we all share.

“I think if he didn’t have other commitments he would have loved to be at the match.”

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales meeting Aston Villa supporters in a Wetherspoons pub in the centre of Birmingham (Daniel Jones/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Prince spent more than 30 minutes with the season ticket Villa fans, before they headed to the match. William had earlier attended the College of Paramedics inaugural emergency and critical care conference in Birmingham.

William had been named the college’s patron earlier and in his speech paid tribute to the nation’s paramedics working in “highly stressful and often distressing circumstances”.

The prince drank Bulmers cider but the bar staff at the London and North Western pub remained tight-lipped about who paid for the round of drinks.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales meeting Aston Villa supporters in a Wetherspoons pub in Birmingham (Daniel Jones/PA) ( PA Media )

John McEvoy, 64, from Solihull, who runs a catering equipment business, said: “William said a family friend took him to his first game – Villa against Bolton – and he’s loved the team ever since.

“He said he would be watching the match on TV tonight. He was just a really nice, genuine bloke who really loves Villa.

“He contacted the club and they contacted some of us to arrange this, we knew he was coming, but it’s the first time we’ve met him.

“William thought it would be a tough game tonight as (Everton) have got their old manager David Moyes back and teams get a bounce when they have a change of manager.”