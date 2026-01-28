William’s visit inspires young photographers to break boundaries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has inspired young photographers to break boundaries and champion their creativity after he viewed their pictures and spoke with them about their art.

William spent Wednesday morning at the Ubele Initiative, a community hub in Wood Green, north London, meeting black youngsters involved in charities and projects funded by BBC Children in Need’s We Move FWD programme.

Among those he met were 16-year-old Jeremiah and 14-year-old Elijah, who are regulars at the Society for the Advancement of Black Arts (SABA), based in north-west London, and who were taught how to take photos by award-winning photographer Aneesa Dawoojee whom they met through the group.

The teenagers gave William a tour of an exhibition of their photography, set up in one of the greenhouses in Ubele’s centre, and discussed the ins and outs of taking photos, camera parts and the importance of being believed in.

After meeting the prince, Elijah told reporters: “It was a blessing truly. It was so crazy when he came and I saw him, it was like, damn he’s the prince.

“Getting his opinions on photography and art itself, it was really beautiful to see.

“You don’t have many famous people coming here and (for) the future king to come and see us and see art that we have done… it’s truly inspiring.

“When you see big people like that interested… you want to push yourself further, think: how can I break boundaries?”

On what William’s interest meant to him, Jeremiah said: “That art has worth to it, it has value.

“It will definitely be a memorable experience. The prince coming to see it is something that should be valued and thought of all the time for years to come.”

During the visit, William also joined a roundtable discussion on career pathways for young black people, asking those present about the barriers they face.

Afterwards, television presenter and former youth worker Big Zuu, who participated in the roundtable, told the Press Association: “The fact that we got Prince William here asking how we can make change, that is like bottom to the top.

“It shows that we are maybe being heard by the elite.

“He is a powerful person, he is going to be the king, his dad is the king, it’s good to know they are hearing us.

“What Prince William really spoke about is what is that gap we need to fill between school and employment?

“Him being engaged and asking questions doesn’t mean he is going to fix everything overnight but at least we have got his ear and that shows the power of Children in Need and We Move FWD.”

The prince also met a small group of young people who are part of the Humber All Nations Alliance youth club, based in Hull and the Humber, and who spend time gardening with the community hub.

He spoke with them about growing food, why they enjoy it and also asked about their hobbies outside of gardening.

They chatted in a different greenhouse, one usually used by black-led food growing enterprise Black Rootz, which supplies vegetables for Ottolenghi.

There, William picked a leaf off a saltbush for a taste and turned down the offer of gloves to get his hands dirty potting a perennial plant in some soil alongside Big Zuu.

The prince joked: “This has to survive now. If it doesn’t, blame Big Zuu.”

Later in the visit, he sat down to chat with youngsters from the Thurrock African Group and radio presenter Richie Brave about their community radio and podcast projects, and the importance of talking about big topics.

“We have lost the art of debating,” the prince said.

“Everyone wants to fire off a quick text on social media.

“For me, talking about stuff is always the best way. If you don’t talk about it, we bottle it up and it’s always worse.”

After a series of group photos, some of which were taken by Jeremiah and Elijah, William chatted briefly with Ubele workers before leaving the centre.

Christina Oredeko, 32, had the prince laughing after telling him her family lives in Windsor and hinting that they would love to visit his home.

“Are you inviting your family to stay?” William asked, later adding: “Should we talk diaries and work out timings?”

Before leaving, he gave Ubele chief executive Yvonne Field a kiwi plant for one of the greenhouses.